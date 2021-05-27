How to nail your next TRX trainer workout

Photo credit: SergeyChayko - Getty Images

When it comes to TRX suspension trainer workouts, there really are an endless number of exercises you can do - using one of these handy suspension devices can offer up a fun (and sweaty) way of getting in a full body workout, both in the gym and at home (or even in your local park). Another bonus? You can store a TRX away super easily, as it takes up minimal space.

But if you're ever so slightly intimidated by a TRX (totally fair), it can be easy to gloss over its benefits - which is exactly why we've recruited Niko Algieri, a leading trainer at TRX, to break down some of the most effective moves. These exercises cover everything from toning arms, to building a booty to making the most of leg day... and then some.

These are five brilliant TRX exercises to master:



TRX Lunge (Use the long strap)

Facing away from your anchor point with your right foot in both foot cradles behind you Take a small hop forward balancing on left leg Bring your right knee up as well as your left arms mimicking a running position The lower your knee to the floor bending both knees at 90˚and raising your right arm and lowering your left Drive through the left arm to stand up to return to the starting position

Do 15 reps for 3 sets on each leg, giving yourself a 45 second rest in between swapping legs. Your tempo should be 2:2 (meaning you should spend 2 seconds up, and 2 seconds down)

Single Leg Burpee (Use foot cradles)

Facing away from your anchor point with your right foot in both foot cradles behind you Take a small hop forward balancing on left leg Drop your hands to the floor just in front of your foot then immediately jump your left foot backwards and land it next to the right leg Lower your chest to the floor fast, but with control Reverse this movement by pushing powerfully away from the floor Lift your hips and place the left exactly where it started As push fully extend, jump off the floor and repeat the whole movement on landing

Do 10 reps on each leg with 30 seconds of rest in between every leg switch. Try 2 sets per leg.

Story continues

TRX Low Row (Use the short strap)

Facing the anchor point hold both handles, palms facing towards each other Walk your feet forward to create resistance and come up on your heels Maintaining your plank, Breath out and pull your chest through the through your hands Squeeze your shoulder blades together Slowly return start position, arms back to straight.

Go for 12 reps for 3 sets with 45 seconds of rest in between. Your tempo should be 2:2.

TRX Pistol Squat (Use the short strap)

Facing the anchor point hold both handles, palms facing towards each other Elbows level with the ribcage, stepping you left foot centre balance Lift your right leg off the floor and start to lower your glutes just behind your heel by breaking at the hip, knee and ankle simultaneously. Then drive back up Arms are to assist the movement Slowly return start position

Do 10 reps on each leg with 30 seconds of rest in between each leg switch. Try two sets per leg. Your tempo should be 2:2,

TRX Suspended Mountain Climbers (Use the long strap)

Start in TRX Full Plank, so palms down, arms straight, tailbone tucked and shoulder blades spread, Toes Flexed Pull your right knee under your chest maintaining a straight left leg and strong plank. From there you simply exchange your legs moving them simultaneously essentially swapping the knees underneath you. Do not let the TRX straps change length.

Aim for 30 seconds on, 30 seconds off for 3 rounds. Fancy a challenge? Increase the time and shorten your rest period.

Buy your own TRX trainer here, to give the above workout a go:

The TRX Pro 3 comes with three anchor solutions (to keep your straps in place, anywhere you choose to set up your workout), eight video workouts and an 8-week workout program.



Cosmopolitan UK's current issue is out now and you can SUBSCRIBE HERE.

Like this article? Sign up to our newsletter to get more articles like this delivered straight to your inbox.





You Might Also Like