How to nail the Mediterranean diet in five easy (and delicious) recipes

Majoring on veg, fruit, olive oil and nuts, the Mediterranean diet is a blueprint for healthy eating in the fight against heart disease. But the real beauty of Med-style food is its simplicity – be prepared to let good-quality ingredients do most of the work, then relax and share the results with your loved ones this summer.

These recipes are for the kind of lunch that goes on for hours, where the food is easy to make, looks impressive, and can be eaten warm or at room temperature.

From veal and aubergine schnitzel (make a meat version or vegetable version, or both), which offer a Mediterranean twist on the traditional dish, to thickly sliced pork chops served with a sweet, tangy plum sauce, each dish here can stand alone as a main or a side, but they are just fabulous served as a spread to share.

The herby rice dish, for example, is perfect alongside the pork cutlets, but also makes a lovely meal with the addition of a swirl of pesto or grated Parmesan.

Lastly, the Spanish-inspired torta is a soufflé-style cake with a custardy texture flavoured with delicate olive oil and dessert wine. Drizzle it with custard or simply eat on its own.

Mediterranean Summer Table, by Kathy Kordalis, is published by RPS (£20)