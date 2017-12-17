NAIA power LSU Shreveport upsets Northwestern State, 85-84

SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) -- Benjamin Batts hit a 3-pointer to get LSU Shreveport within a point of Northwestern State with a minute to play and DJ Clayton scored on a layup with 14 seconds left to lift the NAIA-Pilots to an 85-84 upset of the Division I Demons Saturday night in the second annual Shreveport-Bossier Holiday Classic at the Gold Dome.

LSU Shreveport has been an NAIA basketball powerhouse since the program was reinstated in 2003 and has reached the NAIA National Tournament every year since 2005.

Northwestern State held a seven-point lead at intermission, but the lead changed hands repeatedly in the second half. Stevie Clark gave the Pilots the lead three minutes into the second half with a 3-point play that made it 54-52.

The Demons' Malik Metoyer hit a jumper to tie the game at 80-80 with 1:50 left, then Iziahiah Sweeney dunked and Jalen West hit two free throws to make it 84-80 with 1:09 left.

Clark and Clayton finished with 21 and 20 points, respectively, to lead LSU Shreveport.

West scored 24 points to lead Northwestern State (3-6).