NAHCR National Association for Health Care Recruitment Conference

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 24, 2021 / NAHCR is holding its 47th Annual Health Care Recruitment Conference on July 26 - 28, 2021. The three day event is being held virtually, and features 30 keynote speakers and presenters. The event brings together current and aspiring healthcare and medical recruiters from both the private and public healthcare sectors. Education sessions on cutting-edge recruitment practices and strategies to further develop recruiting and talent acquisition teams into invaluable strategic business partners at their organizations.

Healthcare recruiters can attend the live virtual conference live, or access video recordings after the event. Image Credit: 123rf / The Live Photos.

'We are pleased to be a part of the National Association for Health Care Recruitment Conference this year. The big attraction for us is that it's the only healthcare recruitment conference designed by healthcare recruiters specifically for healthcare recruiters. Our Vice President of Sales, Drew Clark, will be presenting on How to Find Your Next Candidate in Less Than 60 Seconds,' said Ben Argeband, Founder of Heartbeat.ai.

Heartbeat provides healthcare recruiters , talent acquisition specialists, and human resource (HR) partners with access to over 10+ million healthcare providers such as physicians, doctors, registered nurses (RNs), dentists, pharmacists and many other medical professionals. Contact information includes personal and business email addresses, direct dial telephone numbers, and personal cell phone numbers, allowing desired healthcare and medical candidates to be found and contacted quickly.

Due to COVID, the NAHCR 47th annual conference for 2021 is being held as a virtual experience. 2020 marked the first year in the conference's history that it was virtual. The last live event was held on July 30 - August 2, 2019, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania at the Loews Philadelphia Hotel.

NAHCR Conference Speakers and Agenda

Day 1 - Keynote Speakers and General Session Presenters:

James Robilotta - Author, Speaker, Coach at James T. Robilotta

Angela Pointer - MS, BSN, RN, Senior Director, Talent Acquisition at UMMS

Ashley O'Connor - SVP Partnerships at Brazen

Dana Cates - SPHR, RACR, SWP, Director at HealthcareSource

Melissa Le - Director, Talent Acquisition at Advocate Aurora Health

Matt Adam - Chief Talent Strategist at NAS

Valerie Scarfpin - sHRBP, Senior Director of Human Resources at UC Health

Ryan Christoi - Executive Vice President of Client Strategy at Recruitics

Lisa Kraska - GPHR, CHCR, VP of HR and Talent Acquisition at Baylor Scott and White Health

Sebastien Girard - MBA, Senior VP and Chief People Officer at Centura Health

Day 2 - Keynote Speakers and General Session Presenters:

Drew Clark - VP of Sales at Heartbeat.ai and Swordfish.ai

Katrina Kibben - CEO and Founder at Three Ears Media

Rollis Fontenot III - Founder, Ascend HR Corp at HR Maximizer Inc.

Jimmy McCourt - VP, Client Services at Shaker Recruitment Marketing

Briana Bobo - Recruitment Marketing Supervisor at BJC Healthcare

Anthony Gentile - MS, Managing Partner at Katon Direct

Karen Antrim - Managing Director of Talent Discovery at Arena Analytics

Gary Ilagan - Partner at Fong Ilagan

Dr. Seth Hickerson - Founder, CEO at My Steady Mind

Colin Lyle - Senior Director of Talent Acquisition at Advent Health

Tracey Aust - National Director at Trinity Health

Heather Sweeney - Senior Sourcing Partner, Registered Nurse at Trinity Health

Day 3 - Keynote Speakers and General Session Presenters:

Beth Rashleigh - Founder at Rashleigh Consulting

Lee Alexander - Senior Account Director at Fusion Marketing Group

Stefanie Smolinsky - Director, Talent Acquisition Operations at Beth Israel Lahey Health

Theresa Mazzaro - RN, CHCR, RACR, Senior Talent Acquisition at Suburban Hospital

Keith Cook - Chief Marketing Officer (CMO) at SkillSurvey

Earl Dalton - MHA, MSL, BSN, NEA-BC, Chief Nursing Officer at Health Carousel

Manuel Acuña - System Director, Talent Acquisition at CHRISTUS Health System

Kevin Stella - Attorney at Hall Render Killian Heath and Lyman

The 47th Annual Health Care Recruitment NAHCR Conference is being held virtually for the second year in a row. Image Credit: Nahcr.com.

NAHCR Conference Website and Registration

NAHCR 47th Annual Health Care Recruitment Conference is being held as a virtual experience ‘live' on July 26, 27, 28, 2021. Attendees who miss the live conference, will be able to access recordings of the live event.

To register or find out more about the event, visit:

https://www.nahcr.com/annual-conference

About the National Association for Health Care Recruitment (NAHCR):

The NAHCR's mission is to provide health care recruitment professionals the education, networking and resources to become strategic business partners within the dynamic health care environment. The primary goal of NAHCR is to become the preeminent association for health care recruitment professionals.

NAHCR's current President is Claudia Cotarelo, CHCR, a Senior Talent Acquisition Specialist at Atlantic Health System . President-Elect is Theresa Mazzaro, RN, CHCR, a Senior Talent Acquisition Specialist at Johns Hopkins Suburban Hospital.

To contact the NAHCR directly:

National Association for Health Care Recruitment

222 S. Westmonte Drive, Suite 111

Altamonte Springs, FL 32714

Phone: 407-774-7880

Fax: 407-774-6440

Email: info@nahcr.com

