Naguib Onssy Sawiris Is The Independent Non-Executive Director of Endeavour Mining Corporation (TSE:EDV) And Just Spent US$6.1m On Shares

Endeavour Mining Corporation (TSE:EDV) shareholders (or potential shareholders) will be happy to see that the Independent Non-Executive Director, Naguib Onssy Sawiris, recently bought a whopping CA$6.1m worth of stock, at a price of CA$30.48. There's no denying a buy of that magnitude suggests conviction in a brighter future, although we do note that proportionally it only increased their holding by 0.6%.

Endeavour Mining Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

Notably, that recent purchase by Independent Non-Executive Director Naguib Onssy Sawiris was not the only time they bought Endeavour Mining shares this year. They previously made an even bigger purchase of CA$14m worth of shares at a price of CA$19.65 per share. We do like to see buying, but this purchase was made at well below the current price of CA$32.61. Because it occurred at a lower valuation, it doesn't tell us much about whether insiders might find today's price attractive.

In the last twelve months insiders purchased 2.17m shares for CA$46m. But they sold 316478 shares for CA$7.7m. Overall, Endeavour Mining insiders were net buyers during the last year. The chart below shows insider transactions (by individuals) over the last year. If you want to know exactly who sold, for how much, and when, simply click on the graph below!

TSX:EDV Insider Trading Volume June 26th 2020

Insider Ownership of Endeavour Mining

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Endeavour Mining insiders own 32% of the company, currently worth about CA$1.2b based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At Endeavour Mining Tell Us?

The recent insider purchase is heartening. And the longer term insider transactions also give us confidence. However, we note that the company didn't make a profit over the last twelve months, which makes us cautious. When combined with notable insider ownership, these factors suggest Endeavour Mining insiders are well aligned, and quite possibly think the share price is too low. Looks promising! So while it's helpful to know what insiders are doing in terms of buying or selling, it's also helpful to know the risks that a particular company is facing. Every company has risks, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for Endeavour Mining you should know about.

