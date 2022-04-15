NAGNATA Drops Sustainable M009 Holiday Collection

Just in time for brighter days, sustainable fashion and lifestyle brand NAGNATA has released its newest activewear collection, M009 Holiday. Comprised of bold colors from neon pink to sunflower yellow and tropical green, the curated capsule brings a punch of color to your fitness wardrobe.

Crafted with GOTS Certified Organic Cotton, the collection is specially designed to reduce excess yarn and material wastage from the production process, while the premium knit fabric offers just the right amount of support, not to mention a super soft and breathable feel. Taking a cue from the silhouettes of the early naughties, the movement capsule is tailor made for carefree adventures under the summer sun.

Geometric patterned black and white shorts alongside candy cane-inspired color-blocked bras immediately catch the eye and invigorate the senses, while verdant striped green tanks are mixed and matched with striped pink shorts for a bold look. Elsewhere, soft taupe tanks ground the collection, while a two-toned pullover and bright tennis-ready off-the-shoulder dresses carries the colorful capsule forward. NAGNATA’s M009 Holiday collection is available for purchase on the brand’s website.

Take a look at the new capsule in the gallery above.