Nagelmackers moves into a flagship green building of Nextensa and ION

Nextensa NV
·4 min read
Nextensa NV
Nextensa NV

Press release

19 December 2022 7.30 AM CEST


Nagelmackers moves into a flagship green building of Nextensa and ION


Nagelmackers is celebrating its 275th anniversary by moving into Monteco, the brand new state-of-the-art office building built by Nextensa in joint-venture with ION, renowned developers of sustainable and quality real estate. The name of the building is a contraction of the word 'Montoyer' (a reference to the street where the building is located) and the word 'ecological'. A logical combination of the "best of both worlds" in terms of location and sustainability.

Nagelmackers, Nextensa and ION announce the commissioning of Monteco, a brand new 'fossil fuel free' office building in the European Quarter that meets the high quality standards of renowned property developers Nextensa and ION. The real estate players strive to build a portfolio of only high-quality properties that meet the highest standards of architecture and sustainability. The move to the new headquarters of Bank Nagelmackers is perfectly in line with its image as a personal and private bank. Archi2000, Monteco's architect, opted for a unique concept in the heart of Brussels, which is characterised by the combination of a sustainable wood-frame construction and the use of intelligent technology. A truly state-of-the-art building, in other words!

"As a real estate developer, in addition to innovation and architecture, we are strongly committed to CO2 reduction and compensation. Building with wood has a double advantage in this respect: on the one hand, less CO2 is released into the air as compared to the production of concrete, and on the other hand, large amounts of CO2 are absorbed by the trees used in the construction, which are replaced by new plantations," explains Alexis Spaas, Business Unit Manager Brabant at ION.

Dreaming about a green future

"Nagelmackers has been committed to greening its product range for several years. Since 2019, this has gained momentum with the signing of the UNPRI (United Nations Principles for Responsible Investment). The bank is also making great strides in relation to the SFDR (Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation). Most of the funds in its range, managed internally and selected externally, will be at least category 8 funds, which means they can be considered sustainable funds," explains Yves Van Laecke, COO of Nagelmackers.

A great architectural achievement

The wood used for the new Nagelmackers headquarters is PEFC certified and comes from a maximum radius of 500 km from the site. This is a beneficial situation.

"Heat pumps and solar panels have been installed, contributing to the heating and cooling needs. The large windows throughout the building provide wonderful light and a pleasant working environment. They are high from floor to ceiling, some three metres high, which gives a great impression of space," explains Olivier Vuylsteke, CIO of Nextensa.

This intelligent technology will reduce energy consumption, especially as the BMS system monitors temperature, humidity, ventilation, etc. Automatically reading water and electricity meters immediately detect any leakage.

A committed approach

The sustainability certificate that every sustainable building wants is the BREEAM certificate. This is an abbreviation for Building Research Establishment Environmental Assessment Method. This label aims for sustainability without loss of comfort, safety or health.

"MONTECO is aiming for BREEAM Excellent certification, taking into account ten or so sustainability criteria. This is a high level in BREEAM certification. First of all, there is the design phase, for which we have obtained no less than 77%, whereas the standard to be achieved is 70%. Now there is the final post-construction phase. We are convinced that we will obtain this label by 2023," explained Michel Van Geyte, CEO of Nextensa.

"The customers have not been forgotten, of course! Nagelmackers will soon receive them at the Monteco agency in discreet but comfortable consultation rooms, equipped with modern audiovisual material, so that the bank can offer them personalised services on the spot and at a distance. In addition, all the equipment that is still in good condition deserves a second life and has been donated to charities and associations," concludes Dirk Huybrecht, Head of Marketing and Communication at Nagelmackers.

***

Press contacts


Sara Gartili
Sara.gartili@nextensa.eu
Corporate Communications Manager Nextensa
M +32 (0)488 13 43 65

Camille Hourdain
camille.hourdain@ion.be
Project Marketeer ION
M +32472 250 457

Dirk Huybrecht
Dirk.Huybrecht@nagelmackers.be
Head of Marketing & Communications Bank Nagelmackers
M +32 (0) 472 753 758

Gunther De Backer                                         
Partner, Backstage Communication                         
gunther@backstagecom.be                                 
M +32 475 903 909        
        
About Nextensa

Nextensa is a mixed real estate investor and developer. The company's investment portfolio is divided between the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg (46%), Belgium (41%) and Austria (13%) and has a total value of approximately EUR 1.35 billion as at 30/09/2022. As a developer, Nextensa is mainly active in the design of large urban developments. At Tour&Taxis (a development of more than 50,000 m²) in Brussels, Nextensa is building a mixed real estate portfolio consisting of a revaluation of emblematic buildings and new constructions. In Luxembourg (Cloche d'Or), it is working in partnership on a major urban extension of over 400,000 m² comprising offices, shops and housing.

Nextensa is listed on Euronext Brussels and has a market capitalisation of EUR 541.1 million (value 30/09/2022).

For more information, visit www.nextensa.eu.

About ION

ION is a fast-growing real estate developer and investor based in Waregem, founded in 2011 by Davy Demuynck, Kristof Vanfleteren and Paul Thiers. Its development portfolio of approximately €1.8 billion comprises more than 72 real estate projects spread throughout Belgium. Contemporary architecture, superior sustainability and innovation are at the heart of each project.

ION develops multifunctional and urban residential, office and retail projects with high added value that help shape the cities of tomorrow. Its dynamic team of more than 100 employees has the commercial, technical, financial and legal knowledge required for various residential and commercial real estate projects. ION can therefore meet today's highest standards, taking into account the expectations of all stakeholders.

In October 2018, ION opened an office in the centre of Brussels in order to have an active presence in Belgium's main real estate market. Since then, ION has also opened offices in Antwerp and Luxembourg.

Find out more about current projects at www.ion.be

About Nagelmackers

Bank Nagelmackers aims to be the partner of families in the creation, management and transfer of their assets.

The bank does this through a personal and private banking offer, where a service is possible from invested assets of at least 75,000 euros. Currently, the bank has 22 branches and 32 agents who propagate this strategy to their customers.

Nagelmackers meets the solvency and liquidity requirements: the solvency ratio (IFRS, Tier I) is 18.5% and the liquidity ratio is 183%.

www.nagelmackers.be


For more information

Michel Van Geyte,
Chief Executive Officer
+32 3 238 98 77
michel.van.geyte@nextensa.eu

Attachment


Latest Stories

  • Jets move Wilson up to No. 2 QB, still expect White to start

    FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson is moving up on the New York Jets' quarterback depth chart this week. Coach Robert Saleh announced Wednesday the benched former starter is being promoted from No. 3 to the backup behind current starter Mike White, who is dealing with a rib injury but is expected to make his fourth straight start Sunday against the Detroit Lions. “Zach's been doing a great job,” Saleh said. “He has been deliberate in his approach over the last three weeks. He's been holding h

  • Ex-Canucks head coach Travis Green to lead Canada at Spengler Cup

    CALGARY — Travis Green is getting back behind the bench. The former Vancouver Canucks head coach has been tabbed to lead Canada's entry at the annual Spengler Cup tournament later this month. Green will be joined behind the bench in Davos, Switzerland, by Hall of Fame defenceman Scott Niedermayer as one of his assistants. Shane Doan is set to serve as the team's GM, joined in a supporting role by fellow former NHLers Ray Whitney, Daniel Briere and Andrew Ebbett. Green, who played 14 NHL seasons,

  • Humphries, Love win women's World Cup bobsled race for US

    LAKE PLACID, N.Y. (AP) — Kaillie Humphries learned to drive at Mount Van Hoevenberg. And she clearly hasn’t forgotten how. Humphries teamed with fellow U.S. Olympian Kaysha Love on Sunday to win a women’s World Cup bobsled race. It was her 29th career World Cup win in the two-person event; of those, six have come in Lake Placid, more than any other track. Humphries finished two runs in 1 minute, 54.93 seconds. It was Love’s second World Cup victory and her first appearance on the circuit this se

  • Women's hockey league plans to double salary cap to $1.5M US

    The Premier Hockey Federation is doubling down on women's hockey by announcing plans to increase its salary cap to $1.5 million US per team for the 2023-24 season in an aggressive bid to deepen its talent pool by offering players an opportunity to earn a living wage. The increase, announced Wednesday morning, will double each team's current cap of $750,000 this season, and is part of an overall $25 million, three-year commitment approved by the league's board of governors 11 months ago. The PHF

  • Kyrie Irving on trash talking with Fred VanVleet, Yuta Watanabe's impact

    Nets guard Kyrie Irving discuses his game winner vs. the Raptors, how much he enjoys competing against Fred VanVleet and the benefits of having Yuta Watanabe on Brooklyn.

  • 49ers QB Brock Purdy questionable for game vs. Seahawks

    SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy is officially listed as questionable for Thursday night's game at Seattle after injuring his ribs and oblique in an impressive first start in his career. Purdy was limited during the light practices all week because of the injury. Coach Kyle Shanahan said Tuesday a final decision on Purdy's status wouldn't be made until the day of the game against the Seahawks. Shanahan said Purdy is not in danger of making the injury worse b

  • Marie-Soleil Deschênes makes 40 saves as Montreal Force defeat Minnesota Whitecaps

    Marie-Soleil Deschênes made 40 saves to help the Montreal Force defeat the Minnesota Whitecaps 4-1 on Sunday in Premier Hockey Federation action in Richfield, Minn. Sarah Lefort and Samantha Isbell each had a goal and an assist for the Force, who bounced back from a tough 5-2 loss to the Whitecaps at the Richfield Ice Arena on Saturday. Jade Downie-Landry and Alexandra Labelle had the other goals for Montreal. Jonna Alberta scored the lone goal for Minnesota midway through the third period, but

  • Celtics' Horford fined $25K for elbowing Magic's M Wagner

    NEW YORK (AP) — Al Horford of the Celtics was fined $25,000 for making “unnecessary and excessive contact” to the lower body of Orlando Magic center Moritz Wagner during a loss in Boston, the NBA announced Sunday. The forward/center was assessed a flagrant-two foul and was ejected for elbowing Wagner during the third quarter of Boston's 117-109 loss to Orlando on Friday night. At the time of the ejection, Horford had six points and six rebounds. He had returned to the lineup for the NBA-leading

  • Injured Texans' rookies RB Pierce, CB Stingley out for year

    HOUSTON (AP) — Houston cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. and running back Dameon Pierce were placed on the injured list Saturday, ending their rookie seasons. Stingley, the third overall pick in the 2022 draft, has missed the last four games with a strained hamstring. He started the first nine games and had 43 tackles, one interception and defended five passes. Pierce has been one of the few bright spots on this struggling team that has won just one game this season. The fourth-round pick from Flori

  • Coyotes beat Islanders 5-4 for fourth straight home win

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Travis Boyd knocked in his own rebound early in the third period to break a tie and Clayton Keller added his second goal of the game late as the Arizona Coyotes held on to beat the New York Islanders 5-4 on Friday night. Shayne Gostisbehere and Nick Bjugstad also scored for the Coyotes, who have won four straight home games — three since concluding a 14-game, 33-day road trip last week. Karel Vejmelka had 30 saves in his fourth straight start. Mathew Barzal had a goal and an

  • Purdy, 49ers topple Seahawks 21-13, win NFC West

    SEATTLE (AP) — Rookie Brock Purdy a pair of touchdown passes to George Kittle, and the San Francisco 49ers won their first NFC West title since 2019, beating the Seattle Seahawks 21-13 on Thursday night. Despite using their third starting quarterback this season, the 49ers (10-4) continued to show they might be the class of the NFC alongside Philadelphia. San Francisco won its seventh straight, using its stifling defense to frustrate Seattle into countless mistakes. The Niners got a handful of b

  • Dalton, Hill TD passes lift Saints over Falcons 21-18

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Andy Dalton and Taysom Hill combined to throw three touchdown passes, and the New Orleans Saints beat Atlanta 21-18 on Sunday in the debut of Falcons rookie quarterback Desmond Ridder. Juwan Johnson had career-high 67 yards receiving and caught both of Dalton's scoring passes. Hill, a utility player who lines up mostly at tight end, threw his second touchdown pass of the season on a 73-yard connection with rookie receiver Rashid Shaheed. New Orleans (5-9) remained mathematical

  • Cubs, Bellinger finalize $17.5 million, 1-year contract

    CHICAGO (AP) — The Chicago Cubs and former National League MVP Cody Bellinger finalized a $17.5 million, one-year contract on Wednesday. Bellinger, the 2019 NL MVP, was cut by the Los Angeles Dodgers on Nov. 18 after the 27-year-old outfielder hit .210 with 19 homers, 150 strikeouts and a .654 OPS in 144 games. He figures to play center for the Cubs. Bellinger was limited to 95 games during the 2021 regular season when he was on the injured list three times and batted .165. He hit .353 in 12 gam

  • Skinner scores 2, Thompson gets 1 as Sabres beat Coyotes 5-2

    TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Tage Thompson scored the tiebreaking goal on a power play midway through the third period and Jeff Skinner had two goals and an assist in his his return from three-game suspension as the Buffalo Sabres beat the Arizona Coyotes 5-2 on Saturday night. Tyson Jost and Kyle Okposo scored empty net goals in the final 90 seconds to seal Buffalo's third straight win to improve to 5-1-1 in its last seven games. Alex Tuch had three assists, Rasmus Dahlin and Thompson added two each, an

  • Lindholm scores twice as Flames beat Sharks 5-2

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored two goals 19 seconds apart in the first minute of the third period, and the Calgary Flames beat the San Jose Sharks 5-2 Sunday night. Tyler Toffoli had a goal and an assist, and Milan Lucic and Dillon Dube also scored for the Flames, who had lost five straight. Jacob Markstrom had 23 saves for his ninth win. Tomas Hertl had a goal and an assist, and Timo Meier also scored for the Sharks, who lost their second straight and fell to 3-6-3 in their last

  • Rantanen, Newhook goals lift Avs over Predators, 3-1

    DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen and Alex Newhook scored goals in the second period, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Nashville Predators 3-1 on Saturday night. Cale Makar scored into the empty net in the final minute and Alexandar Georgiev stopped 25 shots for Colorado, which bounced back from a loss to Buffalo in the opener of its five-game homestand on Thursday night. Juuse Saros made 27 saves and Matt Duchene scored the lone goal for the slumping Predators, who are 0-4-2 since a three-game wi

  • Broncos rule out Russell Wilson for Cardinals game Sunday

    ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson cleared concussion protocol, but will be held out of the Denver's game against the Arizona Cardinals, coach Nanthaniel Hackett said Friday. Hackett said Wilson wasn't pleased with the decision, but the Broncos want to take every precaution with their 34-year-old quarterback's health. Wilson sustained a concussion on a head-first dive into several defenders at the goal line following a 14-yard scramble against the Kansas City Chiefs last

  • Pitcher Chris Bassitt, Blue Jays finalize $63M, 3-year deal

    TORONTO (AP) — Right-hander Chris Bassitt and the Toronto Blue Jays finalized their $63 million, three-year contract on Friday. “Couldn’t be more excited to call this place home for at least the next three years,” Bassitt posted on Twitter along with a photo of the diamond at Rogers Centre. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to join this special group. Let’s do something special.” Bassitt, 33, was 15-9 with a 3.42 ERA this year for the New York Mets, setting career highs with 30 starts, 181 2/3 i

  • AP source: Lakers' Davis has foot injury, set to miss weeks

    Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers has a right foot injury that's expected to keep him sidelined for several weeks, according to a person with knowledge of the matter. The severity of the injury was still being determined Sunday and that was keeping the team from forming a specific timetable for his return, said the person who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because neither Davis nor the Lakers had released any information publicly. The Athletic first reported that D

  • Canadian women capture team sprint silver at speed skating World Cup in Calgary

    Ottawa's Ivanie Blondin, Carolina Hiller of Prince George, B.C., and Calgary's Brooklyn McDougall were second in the women's team sprint behind the United States and ahead of the Netherlands in third at the speed skating World Cup in Calgary on Saturday. The Canadians finished in one minute 25.73 seconds to pick up their second silver medal in as many races this season. Three skaters from each country start the three-lap team sprint and go head to head against three skaters from another country