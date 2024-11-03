Nageeye and Chepkirui win New York City Marathon

Abdi Nageeye had finished third at the New York City Marathon in 2022 [Getty Images]

Abdi Nageeye surged past former champion Evans Chebet in the final stretch to win the men's race at the New York City Marathon in two hours seven minutes 39 seconds.

Dutch runner Nageeye finished six seconds ahead of 2022 winner Chebet, with Albert Korir taking third place and last year's winner and Olympic champion Tamirat Tola placing fourth.

"I was so focused. When I reached the finish, the emotion was not there. It felt like I was dreaming," said Nageeye - a silver medallist at the 2020 Olympics.

Kenyan runner Sheila Chepkirui, 33, won the women's event in 2:24.35, finishing 14 seconds ahead of 2023 winner Hellen Obiri.

Chepkirui, who won 10,000m bronze at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, led an all-Kenyan podium, with Vivian Cheruiyot taking third place.

"This means a lot to me. It means my training has been good. I had to really dig in and it was really hard. I pushed myself to the limit and I am so happy," said Chepkirui, after winning her first world marathon major.