Nagarjuna Akkineni Birthday Special: The Telugu Superstar Debuted In Movies When He Was Only Eight-Months Old (Watch Video)

Nagarjun Akkineni's birthday is here and it gives us yet another opportunity to talk about his illustrious career. He is perhaps one of those rare superstars from the South who is equally loved and revered in North India. His debut Hindi film Shiva is our favourite movie of his. He has been in the industry for three decades and there has been no change in his stardom. His fans are besotted by him even today. Many believe his debut movie is Vikram which was released in 1986. But he faced the camera for the first time when he was all of eight-month-old. Akkineni Nagarjuna Birthday Special: Shiva, Zakhm, Agni Varsha – 9 Hindi Movies Of The Actor You Must Know About

Also Read | Vikram Rathour Opens up Alleged Ball Tampering by England Players on Day 4 of Lord’s Test Match Against India, Says ‘Did not Look Deliberate’ (Watch Video)

Akkineni played Girja and ANR's son in Veelugu Needalu when he was just eight months old. There's a song that's picturised on him when he is a cute little baby getting a lot of love. The song progresses to show his growing age. Brahmastra: Here’s What Nagarjuna Akkineni ‘s Character Will Be in the Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt Film!

Also Read | Ravi Shastri and His Coaching Staff Likely To Leave Indian National Team Posts After T20 World Cup 2020: Reports

Veelugu Needalu is a story about a childless couple who adopt a girl but later when the wife conceives, they throw the adopted girl out. An employee at the couple's firm decides to raise this girl and that's how the story progresses. Nagarjuna Akkineni surely looks cute beyond words in this song.