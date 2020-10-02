Nagaland reports 74 new COVID-19 cases

Kohima (Nagaland) [India], October 2 (ANI): Nagaland reported 74 new cases of COVID-19 on Friday and 67 patients have recovered in the past 24 hours.

Dimapur and Tuensang, both recorded 28 new cases each while 14 cases were recorded in Kohima and 4 in Mokokchung.

India reported a total of 81,484 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours with 1,095 deaths. (ANI)

