Nagaland Governor RN Ravi Shifted to TN, Assam Governor Given Extra Charge

In an administrative change late on Thursday, 9 September, Nagaland Governor RN Ravi was transferred as the next governor of Tamil Nadu.

Assam Governor Jagdish Mukhi was handed the additional responsibilities of the governor of Nagaland for an interim period, The Hindu reported.

Ravi, who was appointed as the union government's interlocutor in the the Naga peace talks in 2014, witnessed a breakdown in relations between the key players involved in the 23-year-old negotiations.

The Isak-Muivah faction of National Socialist Council of Nagaland (NSCN-IM) – the largest Naga group part of the talks process – had released a statement in which they stated that Ravi had “created an imbroglio in the talks process”.

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind also accepted the resignation of governor of Uttarakhand Baby Rani Maurya, The Hindu reported. The post was given to the former Deputy Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Gurmit Singh, The Hindu reported.

After the latest changes, Governor of Tamil Nadu Banwarilal Purohit, who was holding the additional charge of Punjab, was given the state's full charge.

