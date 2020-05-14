Naga Munchetty has 'immense respect' for GMB's Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid

Naga Munchetty attends the Attitude Pride Awards 2018 at The Berkeley Hotel on July 6, 2018 in London, England. (Photo by David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

Although Good Morning Britain and BBC Breakfast are longstanding early morning TV rivals, the BBC’s Naga Munchetty has a great deal of respect for the presenters of the ITV show.

While Piers Morgan may be quick to compare GMB against the BBC programme in terms of interviewing style and ratings, Munchetty welcomes the competition.

The 45-year-old told The Guardian: “I think competition is a great thing. I have immense respect for Susanna Reid and Piers Morgan.

"How much attention do I pay to it? If you are on Twitter, or you read the papers, there is usually a story or something generated from GMB. Noise, and an alternative, is a good thing.”

Good Morning Britain presenters Piers Morgan and Susanna Reid. (ITV/Nicky Johnson)

Morgan, 55, can often be seen exchanging barbs with Munchetty's BBC Breakfast co-host Dan Walker.

Most recently, the GMB host was keen to make a point about ratings via Twitter after yesterday saw BBC Breakfast's executive editor Richard Frediani tweet that the show's audience share was the highest it had been for ten years at 41%.

"More than 11-million viewers watching every week making #BBCBreakfast the No.1 show," he wrote.

However, Morgan quote tweeted the message to claim that GMB had it's "highest ever audience shares" over the past two days, and that the gap between the programmes was now "the closest ever".

He added: "Thanks for switching everyone! cc @mrdanwalker."

UPDATE:

* BBC Breakfast had its lowest viewership yesterday since Jan31.

* GMB's had its 2 highest ever audience shares over past 2 days.

* Gap between 2 shows is now the closest ever.

Thanks for switching everyone!

cc @mrdanwalker https://t.co/m4XjAO70Lf — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) May 13, 2020

Meanwhile, Munchetty said of the BBC's response: “I think it’s shown just how valuable a resource the BBC is – we’ve seen that in our viewing figures. We’ve seen it on Breakfast, but all news outlets would have seen a spike because people are more engaged.”

Morgan has made headlines throughout the coronavirus pandemic through his quizzing of ministers and questioning on how the issue has been handled.

The Life Stories host was recently tested for COVID-19 himself, with a negative result.