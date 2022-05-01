Naga Munchetty Accidentally Tells BBC Breakfast Viewers Boris Johnson Has 'Just Spent His First Night In Prison' In On-Air Slip Up

Naga Munchetty suffered an unfortunate slip-up while presenting BBC Breakfast on Saturday, accidentally telling viewers Boris Johnson had “just spent his first night in prison”.

The presenter was sharing news of former Wimbledon champion Boris Becker’s recent prison sentence when she got confused with the prime minister.

The former tennis world number one was jailed for two-and-a-half years for hiding £2.5 million worth of assets and loans to avoid paying his debts on Friday.

Naga Munchetty and Boris Johnson (Photo: BBC/Getty)

As Naga told Breakfast viewers about the news, she said: “Three-times Wimbledon champion Boris Johnson has just spent his first night in prison.”

Mike Bushell was then introduced to give more background on the story, with the error not immediately corrected.

Needless to say Naga’s slip-up did not go unnoticed on Twitter...

What a slip! BBC’s @TVNaga01 claims Boris Johnson just spent his first night in prison 😱 pic.twitter.com/Pxy8SXWurV — Rupert Myers (@RupertMyers) April 30, 2022

Did anyone else spot that little faux pas of Naga Munchetty‘s this morning? Didn’t know Boris Johnson was a 3 x Wimbledon champion and spent his first night in prison 😂 pic.twitter.com/Z59SpNnCvT — Andrea Talbot-Weiss (@atalbotweiss) April 30, 2022

#BBCBreakfast Anyone else hear Naga say Boris Johnson spent his first night in prison? — Tony C (@_TopCat__) April 30, 2022

Becker was found guilty of four offences under the Insolvency Act between June 21 and October 3 2017 earlier this month.

The former BBC commentator transferred almost 427,000 euros (around £390,000) from his business account to others, including those of his ex-wife Barbara and estranged wife Sharlely “Lilly” Becker.

He also failed to declare his share in a £1 million property in his home town of Leimen, Germany, hid an 825,000 euro (almost £700,000) bank loan – worth £1.1 million with interest – and concealed 75,000 shares in a tech firm, valued at £66,000.

Judge Deborah Taylor sentenced the six-time Grand Slam champion to two-and-a-half years imprisonment, of which he will serve half, at Southwark Crown Court on Friday.

Boris Becker arrives at the Southwark Crown Court for sentencing on Friday (Photo: Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

She added: “You have not shown remorse, acceptance of your guilt and have sought to distance yourself from your offending and your bankruptcy.

“While I accept your humiliation as part of the proceedings, there has been no humility.”

BBC Breakfast airs daily from 6am on BBC One and BBC News.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

