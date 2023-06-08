The NAGA Group AG's (ETR:N4G) Subdued P/S Might Signal An Opportunity

With a price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 1.3x The NAGA Group AG (ETR:N4G) may be sending bullish signals at the moment, given that almost half of all the Software companies in Germany have P/S ratios greater than 2.4x and even P/S higher than 5x are not unusual. Although, it's not wise to just take the P/S at face value as there may be an explanation why it's limited.

What Does NAGA Group's P/S Mean For Shareholders?

Recent times have been advantageous for NAGA Group as its revenues have been rising faster than most other companies. Perhaps the market is expecting future revenue performance to dive, which has kept the P/S suppressed. If you like the company, you'd be hoping this isn't the case so that you could potentially pick up some stock while it's out of favour.

How Is NAGA Group's Revenue Growth Trending?

There's an inherent assumption that a company should underperform the industry for P/S ratios like NAGA Group's to be considered reasonable.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered an exceptional 87% gain to the company's top line. Spectacularly, three year revenue growth has ballooned by several orders of magnitude, thanks in part to the last 12 months of revenue growth. So we can start by confirming that the company has done a tremendous job of growing revenue over that time.

Turning to the outlook, the next three years should generate growth of 7.0% each year as estimated by the three analysts watching the company. Meanwhile, the rest of the industry is forecast to expand by 7.2% each year, which is not materially different.

With this information, we find it odd that NAGA Group is trading at a P/S lower than the industry. Apparently some shareholders are doubtful of the forecasts and have been accepting lower selling prices.

What We Can Learn From NAGA Group's P/S?

Generally, our preference is to limit the use of the price-to-sales ratio to establishing what the market thinks about the overall health of a company.

It looks to us like the P/S figures for NAGA Group remain low despite growth that is expected to be in line with other companies in the industry. The low P/S could be an indication that the revenue growth estimates are being questioned by the market. It appears some are indeed anticipating revenue instability, because these conditions should normally provide more support to the share price.

Having said that, be aware NAGA Group is showing 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable.

