Naga Chaitanya, Sai Pallavi's 'Love Story' Resumes Shoot Amid Coronavirus

The pairing of South stars Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi in the upcoming film Love Story has already garnered immense excitement among fans. The movie hit a roadblock amid coronavirus scare but now the lead stars have resumed shooting of the project in Hyderabad after six months of gap.

Naga Chaitanya was seen on the set wearing a face mask as unit prepared for the shooting around him. Director Sekhar Kammula was also with him in the frame as they discussed the scene. Take a look from on set picture as Love Story shoot resumes.

FILMING RESUMES... #Telugu film #LoveStory - starring #NagaChaitanya and #SaiPallavi - resumed shooting today in #Hyderabad, after a gap of six months... Directed by Sekhar Kammula... Produced by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao. #NC19 pic.twitter.com/yamcWEO0aV — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 7, 2020

Earlier, opening up about Love Story, Sekhar had said, "The film also reflects the Telangana’s culture and traditions. In fact, instead of erecting sets, we shot the film in the villages of Telangana to make the content looks realistic and more appealing."

Here are a couple of stills from Love Story featuring Sai and Naga Chaitanya.

Love Story is Naga Chaitanya's 19th movie. It is produced by Narayan Das K Narang and Puskur Ram Mohan Rao and went on the floors in September 2019.