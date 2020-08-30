Nadiya Hussain 'would never accept an arranged marriage' for daughter - despite success of her own

Great British Bake Off winner Nadiya Hussain has revealed she will never accept an arranged marriage for her daughter - despite the success of her own arranged marriage.

Hussain married husband Abdal at the age of 20 and the couple have since had two sons, Musa and Dawud, and a daughter, Maryam.

Though she described Abdal as “a wonderful human” she admits she would not want Maryam to follow her own footsteps into an arranged marriage.

In an interview with The Mirror, Hussain said: “I would never accept an arranged marriage for my daughter. I don’t have the time. Once they’ve left home and got on with their own lives, I want to buy a sports car and drive off! I’m still questioning whether I’ll take my husband with me. Ask me in a few years!”

Speaking of Abdal, she said: “He’s a wonderful human and the most supportive man ever – to me and the children. I know everyone says this, but they do have the best dad in the whole world.”

She added of her sons: “I know without a shadow of a doubt, my sons will get married and their wives will come back to me and say you raised one heck of a man. That is my life-long dream, for someone to say I raised a wonderful son. My mother-in-law raised a wonderful son and all respect to her.”

Hussain rocketed to fame during her stint on the sixth series of Bake Off in in 2015. Her cheery disposition and effortless baking ability saw her win the series.

She has been a near constant on our screen since her success, enjoying presenting roles on food and travel shows, including The Chronicles of Nadiya and Nadiya’s British Food Adventure.

She will be back on screens next month with new show Nadiya Bakes, an eight part series due to start on BBC Two from 8 September.