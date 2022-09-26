Nadine Lustre in ‘Deleter’: Watch First Teaser for Mikhail Red’s Techno-Horror Film (EXCLUSIVE)

Actor-singer-influencer Nadine Lustre, Louise delos Reyes and film and TV actor Mccoy Deleon are the leads in rising star Philippines director Mikhail Red’s “Deleter.”

A first teaser has been released for the film that straddles the techno-horror and psychological thriller genres.

More from Variety

Based on a script by Mikhail and Nikolas Red, the film follows Lyra, who works shifts at a shadowy online content moderation office where employees, known as deleters, are tasked with the process of filtering graphic uploads from reaching social media platforms. The responsibility of censorship proves bearable for Lyra, whom her co-workers, as well as her boss Simon, observe as a cold person unfazed by the disturbing imagery she sees on a daily basis. What they do not know is that Lyra hides a deep trauma. Lyra’s attempt to erase and forget her past has forced her to don an apathetic face to the horrors of the world.

“Deleter” is produced by Viva Films, an established production house which has credits including Erik Matti’s action thriller “Buy Bust.” This is the first collaboration between Red and Viva. Production will wrap by the end of September and the plan is to target film festivals that take place at the end of 2022 and the first quarter of 2023.

“Production has been observing usual COVID-19 protocols but is scaled to a few locations to create a claustrophobic environment focusing on the conflicted lives of the social media censors and deleters, and exploring their psyche and shady line of work,” Red told Variety. “Philippines is now the fastest growing hub for this outsourced work, mostly working for international clients in clandestine setups. We interviewed a lot of these deleters, some through online forums and deep web, using some anecdotes and their experiences to help us craft the world and character of Lyra. The technique is similar to my earlier work such as ‘Rekorder,’ where I used multiple formats and mediums, cctv, webcam, cellphone footage and viral videos.”

Story continues

Red is represented by Scott Henderson at CAA.

Watch the teaser here:

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.