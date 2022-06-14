Nadine Dorries wants to give Cecil Rhodes monument listed status

Ewan Somerville
·4 min read
Statue of Cecil Rhodes outside Oriel College Oxford - Heathcliff O'Malley for The Telegraph
Statue of Cecil Rhodes outside Oriel College Oxford - Heathcliff O'Malley for The Telegraph

A University of Oxford college’s plaque of Cecil Rhodes is set to be given Grade II listed status after Nadine Dorries intervened to protect the imperialist donor’s monument, The Telegraph has learnt.

The bust on King Edward Street has stoked division since student-led “Rhodes Must Fall” protests erupted in 2016, and again during the Black Lives Matter movement of 2020.

An independent inquiry set up following the murder of George Floyd in the US backed the wish of Oriel College governors to remove the plaque along with a separate statue of the 19th-century benefactor.

Oriel’s governing body then backed down because legal barriers made the statue too costly to remove, but added “contextualised” notice boards and launched an equality and diversity drive, such as race awareness training for staff.

However, historians complained that the large plaque remained vulnerable to activist attempts to pull it down because, unlike the more famous High Street statue, it is unlisted.

The plaque, made of a sculpture and tablet, was erected in 1906 on the facade of Rhodes’ house during his final term spent studying at Oxford in 1881.

Now, the Culture Secretary wants to give it Grade II listed status, documents seen by The Telegraph show, after she rebuked Historic England for “relying on a presumption against listing plaques generally”.

This would overturn Historic England officials’ ruling four years ago not to legally protect it, in the latest chapter of Oxford’s long-running Rhodes culture war.

Rhodes, a British imperialist who founded Rhodesia and served as prime minister of the Cape Colony in the 1890s, donated a huge sum to Oriel in his will which has funded many scholarships.

He was not a slave trader, but supported apartheid-style measures in southern Africa. The bust was funded by Sir Alfred Mosely, a prominent Jewish philanthropist, as a personal tribute following Rhodes’ death.

‘Minded to’ overturn the decision

Following the initial Rhodes Must Fall protests in 2016, Historic England produced a report ruling that the plaque “does not have the special architectural or historic interest to merit listing”.

The taxpayer-funded quango decided other buildings marked the “controversial” imperialist’s legacy better and that it “lacks richness in the quality of detailing and modelling found in the few commemorative plaques” already listed in Britain.

Ministers launched a review, which has concluded by ruling that “the Secretary of State is ‘minded to’ overturn the previous decision not to list Cecil Rhodes Memorial Plaque”.

In a letter to the college this week, seen by The Telegraph, Ms Dorries noted “the review request is supported by eminent experts in the field of architectural history, who question Historic England’s assessment of the quality of the plaque”.

One of the experts who complained had warned ministers in a letter that “the danger now is that, unless it is listed, it will be removed in response to continuing pressure … erasing important aspects of our history”, as “it is difficult to see where such unravelling will end”.

She said that the sculpture is “unusually elaborate” and has an “intrinsic degree of architectural interest” and is “minded to list … at Grade II”.

An official consultation has been launched with third parties, ahead of a final decision being made by ministers in the coming weeks, documents show.

Development welcomed by dons

On Tuesday night, the development was welcomed by dons. Prof Robert Tombs, a Cambridge historian who was not involved in the Rhodes review, said “often tiny groups of people make a big noise but don’t represent the majority”.

He told The Telegraph: “Too often these things are done in a rather underhand and unaccountable way and I think the decision to change names or remove statues and plaques ought not to be left to a few people, it should be consulted on.”

The “retain and explain” move to keep the Rhodes statue prompted more than 150 Oxford dons to boycott the college and refuse to teach its students in protest last summer, branding the memorials a “source of shame”.

An Oriel College spokesman said: “The College has been notified by the DCMS [Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport] that, following a review of a previous decision, they are ‘minded to’ list the Cecil Rhodes plaque on King Edward Street.

Oriel’s governing body made a series of decisions last year upon the publication of the Rhodes Commission’s report and remains committed to the actions announced at that time.

“We are proud of the progress that we have made on our Equality, Diversity and Inclusion initiatives so far and look forward to continuing this important work in the future.”

A Historic England spokesman said that it awaits Ms Dorries’ final decision.

