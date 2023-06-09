Nadine Dorries standing down as MP with 'immediate effect' triggering by-election

Former Conservative minister Nadine Dorries has announced she is standing down as an MP "with immediate effect".

The ex-culture secretary and close ally of Boris Johnson said it had been "an honour" to serve in her Mid Bedfordshire constituency "but it is now time for another to take the reins".

Ms Dorries had already said she won't be contesting her seat at the next election, blaming the "sheer stupidity" of her colleagues who "got rid" of the former prime minister.

The shock resignation means there will a by-election in her constituency - something Ms Dorries said was the "last thing" she wanted to happen just hours before her announcement.

In a cryptic interview on her TalkTV show on Friday afternoon, Ms Dorries admitted "something significant did happen that changed my mind" but refused to be drawn on what that was.

Asked about reports the government had cut her from Mr Johnson's honours list, which is expected imminently, she said: "A prime minister doesn't have the ability to change the list of a former prime minister."

Ms Dorries added that a "new life is opening up" in front of her, including a new granddaughter, and so now is the time to "do the right thing".

She said she felt a "a sense of relief" having resigned because she is unhappy with what has happened in the Tory party over the last year - namely the defenestration of Mr Johnson as PM and Rishi Sunak's appointment.

Ms Dorries has served as MP for Mid Bedfordshire since 2005 and is also a best-selling novelist.

She was promoted to culture secretary during Mr Johnson's premiership, when she lead the now-ditched plans to privatise Channel 4.

There has been months of speculation that she was to be handed a peerage in Mr Johnson's resignation honours list, but recent reports suggested she was taken off it by the government at the 11th hour to swerve an early election battle in her seat.

Hours before her announcement, Ms Dorries told her TalkTV show that she had not heard anything but did not expect to be entering the Lords "any time soon".

She added: "There is a process and the last thing I would want to do would be to cause a by-election in my constituency."

According to The Times, Ms Dorries was scrapped from the honours list alongside former Cop26 president Alok Sharma due to fears of the damaging impact two by-elections could have on the Tories, who are flailing behind Labour in the polls.

Both MPs would have had to stand down in order to accept the peerage.

The prospects of such an electoral test would be more challenging in Sir Alok's marginal Reading West constituency, where he has a 4,000-vote majority over Labour.

Ms Dorries has a large majority in her constituency, winning 60% of the vote at the 2019 general election.

Shortly after her announcement, health minister Will Quince also revealed he won't be fighting his seat at the next election.