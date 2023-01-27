Nadine Dorries to host Friday night show for TalkTV with Boris Johnson as first guest

Former culture secretary Nadine Dorries interviewing former prime minister Boris Johnson on the first episode of Friday Night with Nadine (TalkTV/PA) (PA Media)

Former culture secretary Nadine Dorries will host a new Friday night talk show on TalkTV.

The first instalment of her weekly, hour-long programme, titled Friday Night With Nadine, will feature an exclusive interview with former prime minister Boris Johnson.

The Tory MP for Mid Bedfordshire joins a roster that also includes Piers Morgan, Jeremy Kyle, Vanessa Feltz and Sharon Osbourne.

She said: “As someone who’s never been afraid to speak their mind, I’m delighted to be joining the team at TalkTV for Friday Night with Nadine, where I’ll be putting my 23-year political career and experiences at the despatch box to good use.

“Boris Johnson continues to dominate so much of the political narrative since his departure from No 10. Now’s the time to find out what he really thinks about a whole range of pressing issues.”

TalkTV described her upcoming show as “an irreverent look at the week’s news and a lively mix of topical chat with guests from the world of politics, culture and sport”.

In October she briefly stood in for Morgan on his Uncensored show while the former Good Morning Britain presenter was on holiday.

Richard Wallace, head of TV, News Broadcasting, said: “Nadine has a unique voice in British politics and will bring that unique voice to our air.

“She has had a seat at the top table of British politics during extraordinary times; knows all the key players and has true insight into how the corridors of power actually work.

“And, as a former nurse, she’s one of very few politicians to have held down a proper job and worried about paying the bills, so our audience will relish her take.”

It comes after fellow Tory MP and Johnson supporter Jacob Rees-Mogg announced he was joining GB News to host his own show.

Friday Night with Nadine starts on February 3 on TalkTV from 8pm.