Nadine Dorries Is Here To Help 'Downstream Your Movies'

Culture secretary Nadine Dorries leaves 10 Downing Street. (Photo: Leon Neal via Getty Images)

Culture secretary Nadine Dorries leaves 10 Downing Street. (Photo: Leon Neal via Getty Images)

Nadine Dorries has done it again.

The culture secretary prompted ridicule after featuring in a fellow Tory MP’s TikTok to explain her job.

But her phrasing raised a few quizzical eyebrows, and lent weight to the suggestion she struggles to fully grasp her brief.

In the clip shared by Luke Evans, she says the department of culture, media and sport is responsible for broadband, which means “you can downstream your movies” at home. People typically download movies.

One of her goals is to “make the internet in the UK the safest internet in the world”. The internet doesn’t really have national boundaries.

Dorries also fronts the Whitehall department in charge of sport, which involves “tennis pitches” (they’re usually referred to as courts), which is one of the places where you can “exercise your sports”.

Not bad for 42 seconds of work.

"Downstream your movies."



"Tennis pitches."



Digital, culture, media, and sport secretary Nadines Dorries proves she has no idea about digital, culture, media, or sport pic.twitter.com/8UJDHVIFXk — PoliticsJOE (@PoliticsJOE_UK) April 22, 2022

Social media could not resist.

Couldn’t find an emoji for mince. https://t.co/0kLLYC0fwB — Chris Addison💙 (@mrchrisaddison) April 22, 2022

It’s insane that in 2022 people are given jobs with absolutely no experience whatsoever. Imagine being responsible the UK’s digital, culture, media and sport purely because 38,692 Tories voted for you in Mid-Bedfordshire. MID FUCKING BEDFORDSHIRE. System’s fucked. https://t.co/VAQwC5DyFn — Lloyd Griffith (@LloydGriffith) April 22, 2022

A word from Nadine Dorries, Minister for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport as she takes us somewhere special. pic.twitter.com/wAK1CPTtS3 — Sooz Kempner (@SoozUK) April 22, 2022

An absolute fountain of hot piss https://t.co/nAi0MnChiW — Nish Kumar (@MrNishKumar) April 22, 2022

It’s not the first time questions have been raised about whether Dorries is cut out for the job.

Story continues

In November, she didn’t seem to know how Channel 4 – which the government wants to privatise – is funded.

It does not receive public funding but is ultimately owned by the state, with all the money it makes from advertising going back into the broadcaster.

But the culture secretary claimed the broadcaster was in “receipt of public money”.

Reminder that Nadine Dorries found out how Channel 4 was funded live on TV five months agopic.twitter.com/wgII49tQY0 — James Felton (@JimMFelton) April 5, 2022

It was also reported in March that she asked Microsoft executives when they were going to “get rid” of its algorithms.

The Politico report also claimed Dorries mentioned the same issue again “in a separate stakeholders meeting”.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost UK and has been updated.

Related...