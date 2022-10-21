Nadine Dorries to guest host Piers Morgan’s TalkTV show next week

Alex Green, PA Acting Deputy Entertainment Editor
·2 min read

Nadine Dorries will stand in for Piers Morgan on his TalkTV show, Uncensored, next week while the presenter is on holiday.

The Tory MP and former culture secretary will guest host on Monday and Tuesday and will be joined by Emily Sheffield, former editor of the Evening Standard.

Her appearance on the fledgling news and current affairs channel, operated by News UK, will come amid the start of another Tory party leadership contest following the resignation of Liz Truss as Prime Minister on Thursday.

TalkTV
Piers Morgan is on holiday next week (PA)

Ms Dorries said: “I try to avoid TV these days and I’m not one of the MPs you find running across to the cameras on the green or in and out of TV studios, but I’m excited about TalkTV and the opportunity to do this during what could turn out to be one of the most eventful weeks we have ever known in British politics.”

On Wednesday, TalkTV’s Kate McCann will present alongside The Sun’s political editor Harry Cole, while author and columnist Douglas Murray and Ms Sheffield will be at the helm on Thursday.

Ms Dorries, an ally of Boris Johnson, has hinted strongly the former PM is preparing to run for the Tory leadership.

Nadine Dorries and Boris Johnson
Ms Dorries (right) is a support of Mr Johnson, front (PA)

She told Sky News: “He is a known winner and that is certainly who I’m putting my name against because I want us to win the general election.

“Having a winner in place is what the party needs to survive.”

Richard Wallace, head of TV at TalkTV’s News UK Broadcasting, said: “It’s set to be another explosive week in British politics and this line up of guest hosts will be able to help TalkTV viewers analyse and dissect the issues that really matter as events unfold.”

Latest Stories

  • Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Russell Teibert undergoes ankle surgery

    Vancouver Whitecaps midfielder Russell Teibert has undergone successful surgery on his right ankle. The club says the 29-year-old is expected to make a full recovery ahead of next season's training camp. The Whitecaps did not release any details on when or how Teibert sustained the ankle injury. He made 33 appearances for the 'Caps last season, including 28 starts, and registered one assist. Hailing from Niagara Falls, Ont., Teibert is a product of the Whitecaps academy system and has played 286

  • Maple Leafs defenceman Jake Muzzin to miss at least three games with neck injury

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed veteran defenceman Jake Muzzin on injured reserve, the team announced Wednesday. The 33-year-old left Monday’s 4-2 home loss to Arizona with a neck injury after colliding with Coyotes winger Clayton Keller in the second period. Muzzin, who missed the start of training camp with back discomfort and has a concussion history, will miss at least the next three games — Thursday at home against Dallas, Saturday in Winnipeg and Monday in Vegas. The Leafs re

  • Volleyball Canada parts with men's indoor head coach Ben Josephson

    Volleyball Canada parted ways with men's indoor head coach Ben Josephson on Wednesday. The team recently placed 17th at the world championship after being eliminated in the first round of competition. The 15th-ranked squad won just one of its three matches. It wound up being Josephson's lone major tournament at the helm of the national team after being named to the position in November 2021 and taking over the following April. "We thank Ben for his work with the team in the last year. The level

  • Maple Leafs defenceman Jake Muzzin to miss at least three games with neck injury

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed veteran defenceman Jake Muzzin on injured reserve, the team announced Wednesday. The 33-year-old left Monday’s 4-2 home loss to Arizona with a neck injury after colliding with Coyotes winger Clayton Keller in the second period. Muzzin, who missed the start of training camp with back discomfort and has a concussion history, will miss at least the next three games — Thursday at home against Dallas, Saturday in Winnipeg and Monday in Vegas. The Leafs re

  • Ranking the NHL's new 'Reverse Retro' sweaters

    The best thing to happen aesthetically to the sport of hockey is back for another season.

  • Faulk scores 2nd goal in OT to lift Blues over Kraken, 4-3

    SEATTLE (AP) — Justin Faulk scored his second goal of the game at 2:50 of overtime and the St. Louis Blues beat the Seattle Kraken 4-3 on Wednesday night. Vladimir Tarasenko took advantage of a defensive miscue behind the net and found Faulk in front of the net for his third assist of the game. Faulk put the shot past Martin Johnson from the crease. Brayden Schenn had a goal and an assist to help St. Louis improve to 2-0, Jordan Kyrou also scored and Jordan Binnington made 32 saves. Will Borgen,

  • Russia says doping case against Nichushkin dropped

    MOSCOW (AP) — A years-old doping case against Colorado Avalanche forward Valeri Nichushkin has been dropped by the International Ice Hockey Federation, the Russian Hockey Federation said on Tuesday. The RHF said “the IIHF informed Nichushkin that all charges against the player have been dropped" and it would not attempt to suspend him. The RHF said this followed “the results of additional analyses” at a drug-testing laboratory in Switzerland. The IIHF did not immediately respond to a request for

  • Best moments from Raptors' wild season-opening win over Cavs

    Kicking off the season with a big comeback win over an elite Eastern Conference foe made for a fun night in Toronto. Here's what stood out most.

  • Did Canadian slugger Josh Naylor cross the line with home run celebration?

    Canada's Josh Naylor had the baseball world buzzing after he took Gerrit Cole deep.

  • Rangers' Ryan Carpenter shares gory photo after taking skate to head

    Ryan Carpenter took a skate blade to the side of his head and shared the photographic evidence.

  • Gavrikov's OT score lifts Blue Jackets over Canucks 4-3

    COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Vladislav Gavrikov scored in overtime and the Columbus Blue Jackets came from behind to beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Tuesday night for their first victory of the season. The Canucks remained winless after four games and are the first team in NHL history to give up four straight multi-goal leads to start the season. Johnny Gaudreau had a goal and an assist, Justin Danforth and Zach Werenski each scored, and Gavrikov added an assist before his goal at 3:21 of overtime on

  • Veteran receiver S.J. Green to retire Friday as member of Montreal Alouettes

    MONTREAL — S.J. Green will retire Friday as a member of the Montreal Alouettes. The CFL club announced Wednesday that Green will sign a one-day contract with the Alouettes in Montreal, and then call it a career. He will also attend the team's game Saturday against the Toronto Argonauts. The six-foot-two, 217-pound Green, a native of Fort Worth, Tex., played 13 CFL seasons with Montreal (2007-16) and Toronto (2017-19). He registered 716 catches for 10,222 yards with 60 TDs over 116 regular-season

  • Flames winger Milan Lucic reaches 1,100 career NHL games

    Calgary Flames winger Milan Lucic achieved a career 1,100 NHL games played Thursday with a live audience on hand for that milestone. Arenas were minus fans because of the COVID-19 pandemic when Lucic played his career 1,000th on April 13, 2021 in Toronto, and also when the Flames held an on-ice ceremony for him and his family at the Scotiabank Saddledome six days later. The 34-year-old from Vancouver reached another longevity benchmark Thursday when the Flames were at home to the Buffalo Sabres.

  • McDavid, Nugent-Hopkins' four-point nights lead Oilers to 6-4 win over Hurricanes

    EDMONTON — Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Connor McDavid each had a goal and three assists as the Edmonton Oilers snapped a two-game skid with a 6-4 victory over the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday. Zach Hyman, Ryan McLeod, Evander Kane and Leon Draisaitl also scored for the Oilers (2-2-0). Jack Campbell had 36 saves in the victory. Andrei Svechnikov recorded a hat trick and Martin Necas added another goal for the Hurricanes (3-1-0), who suffered their first defeat of the season. Sebastian Aho added th

  • Christian Koloko brings unique skill set to Raptors' rotation

    Christian Koloko has played his way into the Toronto Raptors' rotation with a strong showing in a preseason finale win against the Boston Celtics in Montreal on Friday.

  • Senators put on offensive show in beating Bruins 7-5 for first win

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators provided plenty of entertainment in their home opener Tuesday night with a 7-5 win over the Boston Bruins. Mark Kastelic’s first of the season in the second period held up as the winner, but the fun started before the puck even dropped. Things got underway with former Ottawa captain Daniel Alfredsson on hand for the ceremonial puck drop sending the sellout crowd into a frenzy and the noise grew as the newly acquired Claude Giroux, who calls Ottawa home, opened the sc

  • Bruce Boudreau calls Canucks 'mentally weak' after latest collapse

    The Vancouver Canucks held a players-only meeting after squandering another multi-goal lead in a 6-4 loss to the Washington Capitals on Monday.

  • Montreal ousts Orlando City in MLS Cup playoff thriller

    MONTREAL — CF Montreal has advanced to the next round of the MLS Cup playoffs following a 2-0 win over the Orlando City SC Lions on Sunday night. The squad will now face the winner of Monday's match between New York City FC and Inter Miami in next Sunday's Conference semifinal. Ismaël Koné and Djordje Mihailovic were the goal scorers for Montreal in the big win. Kone scored in the 68th minute, while Mihailovic added insurance with a penalty well into stoppage time. Orlando City started the game

  • Lowly Coyotes secure first win by upsetting Maple Leafs 4-2

    TORONTO — Sheldon Keefe's team held onto the puck for what seemed like an eternity. The first-period game of keep away — rarely seen for that long in the NHL — was easy on the eyes. The mesmerizing sequence also lulled the Maple Leafs into thinking it would be a straightforward Monday night. The Coyotes had other ideas. Shayne Gostisbehere scored the winner on a power play late in the third period and added an assist as lowly Arizona stunned Toronto 4-2 to pick up its first victory of the season

  • Best and worst from NHL's opening week

    Connor McDavid is already off to a hot start to the 2022-23 NHL season, leading the highlights of a jam-packed first week of action.