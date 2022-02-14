Nadcon Film, South Africa’s Gambit Films Team Up on ‘Revenge Trilogy’ Crime Series (EXCLUSIVE)

Christopher Vourlias
·4 min read

Peter Nadermann’s Nadcon Film and South African genre specialists Gambit Films (“Indemnity”) are teaming up to adapt a trilogy of best-selling crime thrillers, Variety can reveal.

The “Revenge Trilogy” is based on the Cape Town-set novels from South African author Mike Nicol. The books will be adapted for screen by Gambit’s Daryne Joshua and will be produced by Gambit Films and Nadcon Film in cooperation with ZDF Enterprises, which co-owns Nadcon.

More from Variety

The story begins with ex-gun-runners Mace Bishop and Pylon Buso, who made an illicit fortune while part of the struggle against Apartheid but are now at the helm of a private security company, trying to settle into a comfortable life in Cape Town. With their ill-gotten riches stuck in the Cayman Islands, however, the partners find their dreams of a worry-free future in jeopardy.

Instead, they’re plunged into Cape Town’s violent underworld, where a powerful adversary – the crime-fighting super-lawyer Sheemina February – will force them to confront long-forgotten demons through a brilliantly dark plan of revenge.

A pioneer of the Nordic Noir genre, Nadermann – whose credits include ground-breaking Scandi series “The Killing” and “The Bridge,” as well as Stieg Larsson’s “Millennium” film trilogy – said he was instantly drawn to the compelling trio of novels.

“I am always searching for exciting crime literature, and when I came across Mike Nicol’s ‘Revenge Trilogy,’ with its dramatically sharpened story and his breathtaking style full of action and big images, I immediately thought this would be wonderful material for a series adaptation,” said Nadermann, who optioned the three books.

“As I prefer to produce our adaptations where the stories actually happen, I was looking out for a South Africa-based production company and very quickly and easily my decision fell on Gambit Films, whom I already had on my radar from their outstanding Netflix series ‘Blood & Water.’ So I contacted them and soon realized that we have found our perfect partner,” he added.

The trilogy is being developed with an eye toward turning it into either a 6×45’ series or three 90-minute films. “It just depends on who comes onboard to close the finance,” said Gambit’s Bradley Joshua. “We do want to position it in a way that we are able to finance it and sell it and not exclude any opportunities.”

The production outfit behind Nosipho Dumisa’s Fantasia Film Festival prize winner “Number 37” and Travis Taute’s action thriller “Indemnity” (pictured), which was released theatrically in North America on Feb. 11 by Magnolia Pictures’ genre arm Magnet Releasing, Gambit has rapidly emerged as South Africa’s leading producer of genre content.

“I think there’s so much potential [in genre filmmaking]. I don’t feel like in South Africa we’ve done it properly yet. I think ‘Indemnity’ is the beginning of that,” said Joshua. “I know we’ve serviced many other people’s projects that have come here from the U.K., from the U.S. We’ve definitely got the crew, and we’ve got the equipment, and we’ve got the infrastructure.

“From where we stand, [‘Indemnity’] feels like South Africa’s – if not Africa’s – first real action film,” he added. “I feel like that’s something that we at Gambit Films are pioneering.”

Variety’s Guy Lodge singled out the “slickly made” thriller for its “bracing novelty” and “swagger,” and Joshua noted that the North American theatrical release of “Indemnity” is a huge vote of confidence in the production company he co-founded.

“The North American market, for this kind of film, is always your target,” he said. “To have it there, to have it distributed by Magnolia, who are the taste-makers for an independent film of this nature, makes us feel that we do have something and that people are going to enjoy it.”

The producer admitted it was a long journey to the big screen for the film, which follows an ex-firefighter in Cape Town who’s forced to fight for his life after being accused of murdering his wife. “It was difficult to convince people that we as Black South African filmmakers will actually be able to pull off an action film and be able to do it well enough that it becomes appealing to a broad audience,” he said.

While it took eight years for “Indemnity” to move from concept to principal photography, Joshua said that the film’s success is just the beginning for Gambit Films. “We demonstrated what we are capable of and what we can do. What we say is if we can do that with a small budget, if we are given even more resources, we can top that,” he said. “The ‘Revenge Trilogy’ feels like the next step.”

Best of Variety

Sign up for Variety’s Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • GLIMPSES: A white coating for the Winter Olympics - finally

    BEIJING (AP) — The Beijing Olympics have been watched closely for snow — the artificial kind, made by machines, up in the mountains outside the city. On Sunday morning, though, a more natural variety coated the Chinese capital for the first time since the Games began. The world's athletes — and Beijingers, of course — awakened to a rather vigorous snowfall that cast a placid silence over Olympic Park. The aggregate effect: For the first time in the heart of their urban headquarters, the Winter G

  • Legacy grant provides $2 million to Los Angeles communities

    A $2 million grant is being provided to Los Angeles communities through funding from the NFL Foundation, the Los Angeles Super Bowl Host Committee, the LA84 Foundation, and the Play Equity Fund. Each grant will support the Champions Live Here initiative, which has shined a spotlight on the achievements of 56 local organizations focusing their work on youth development, jobs and economic opportunity, and social justice. The Legacy Program has awarded each of the selected organizations a $10,000 g

  • Disgruntled Beijing gold medallist calls for changes in snowboarding officiating

    Ayumu Hirano may have won gold in the Beijing Olympics, but he still has something to say about the snowboarding officiating.

  • Bengals fans turn out in Cincinnati to watch Super Bowl

    CINCINNATI (AP) — In Cincinnati, thousands of excited Bengals fans turned out to watch Sunday's Super Bowl 56 against the Los Angeles Rams. Many in orange-and-black Bengals gear gathered to view the game outdoors even as a light snow fell — a far cry from sunny Los Angeles, where the temperature was 82 ahead of kickoff at SoFi Stadium. Hundreds braved the elements to head down to The Banks, a strip of bars along the Ohio River that's been closed to vehicle traffic Sunday to make room for a huge

  • Canada's Jennifer Jones beats Russia to end three-game losing skid at Games

    BEIJING — A matchup against last-place Russia was just what Canada's Jennifer Jones needed at the Beijing Olympics. Jones took advantage of several mistakes by Alina Kovaleva en route to an 11-5 victory that ended a three-game losing skid. "One million per cent we needed to win that game," Jones said. "That was a massive win. I thought we played good from the first rock to the last rock." The Winnipeg skip improved to 2-3 in round-robin play. Canada will return to the Ice Cube in the evening for

  • Bengals' Taylor optimistic on progress of injured Uzomah

    Cincinnati tight end C.J. Uzomah tried to send a message that he wouldn’t miss the Super Bowl by taking the brace off his left knee and tossing it behind him onto the Bengals’ logo during a pep rally. His coach said Wednesday he’s optimistic about Uzomah’s progress even as the Bengals kept the tight end out of practice. Zac Taylor says Uzomah likely will work at practice Thursday with the Bengals taking advantage of having three days of work left to see where the veteran is. Uzomah played only n

  • Giovinco signs with Italy's Sampdoria, Toronto FC makes deal with Red Bulls

    TORONTO — Italy's Sampdoria confirmed Wednesday that it has signed former Toronto FC forward Sebastian Giovinco to a short-term contract through June. In a somewhat related move, Toronto acquired US$575,000 in general allocation money and the 14th position in Major League Soccer’s allocation order from the New York Red Bulls in exchange for the No. 2 allocation position and an international roster slot. The allocation process regulates the return of former MLS players, among others, to the leagu

  • Olympian flashes 'No War in Ukraine' sign after competing

    BEIJING (AP) — A Ukrainian skeleton athlete flashed a small sign that read “ No War in Ukraine ” to the cameras as he finished a run at the Beijing Olympics on Friday night, a plea for peace at a time of rising tensions between his country and Russia. Vladyslav Heraskevych's sign was printed on a blue-and-yellow piece of paper, matching the colors of his country's flag. He did not display the message after his second run of the night, which was his fourth and final run of the Olympics. “It's my

  • Teammates, rivals are one and the same for Canadian bobsleigh athletes in Beijing

    In bobsleigh, as with most Olympic sports, your teammates double as rivals. You may train with them and share coaches with them and wear the same uniform as them. But come race day, they're your competition. It's why the controversial departure of former Canadian bobsledder Kaillie Humphries to the U.S. following the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics is mostly shrugged off. "Even if I was on Team Canada now, we would have been competitors," Humphries said in a recent interview with CBC Sports. "We have

  • Column: Shiffrin's disappointment stirs lessons from Biles

    BEIJING (AP) — When Mikaela Shiffrin careened off the course, another expected gold medal slipping away before she hardly got started, the announcers from NBC let her have it. “One of the bigger shockers in Olympic alpine skiing history,” play-by-play man Dan Hicks bellowed. “Almost a rookie mistake,” analyst Ted Ligety, a two-time gold medalist himself, chimed in harshly. The cameras homed in on Shiffrin, who clicked out of her skis and plopped down on the artificial snow — head bowed, arms res

  • Five things to watch at Beijing Winter Olympics on Friday

    BEIJING — Friday at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing will see Canada’s women’s hockey team begin the knockout round of its tournament, Canadian speedskaters threatening the podium on both the short and long track and a previously unknown Olympic hero back in action. Here are five things to watch at the Beijing Olympics on Friday, Feb. 11. Canadian women’s hockey team competing in the quarterfinals Fresh off their thrilling 4-2 victory over the United States that saw them finish atop Group A w

  • At Olympics and beyond, getting away with it is Russia's way

    BEIJING (AP) — Be it sports, politics, hacking or war, the recent history of Russia’s relationship with the world can be summed up in one phrase: They get away with it. Vladimir Putin’s Russia has perfected the art of flouting the rules, whether the venue is the Olympic arena, international diplomacy or meddling in other countries’ elections from the comfort of home. And it has suffered little consequence for its actions. At the Beijing Winter Olympics, Russia the country isn't here — technicall

  • Raptors trade Dragic to Spurs for Young, Eubanks, picks

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have traded guard Goran Dragic to the San Antonio Spurs for forwards Thaddeus Young and Drew Eubanks and draft picks, the team announced Thursday after the NBA's trade deadline concluded. Dragic, 35, came to the Raptors from the Miami Heat as part of the Kyle Lowry trade. He only played five games as he began the season out of Toronto head coach Nick Nurse's rotation, then was granted a leave of absence in late November. The Spurs are expected to buy Dragic out. You

  • Canadian bobsledder Christine de Bruin wins bronze in monobob

    YANQING, China — Canada's Christine de Bruin won bronze in the inaugural Olympic monobob race at the Beijing Games on Monday. Kaillie Humphries — the Stony Plain, Alta., native's former Canadian teammate — took gold in her first Olympics competing for the United States with a dominant combined four-run time of four minutes 19.27 seconds. De Bruin was third in 4:21.03 in the new women's pilot-only bobsled discipline at Yanqing National Sliding Centre. Elana Meyers Taylor of the U.S., who entered

  • Mikael Backlund, Jacob Markstrom lead Flames in 6-0 win over Knights

    CALGARY — Mikael Backlund had a goal and three assists to pace the offence and Jacob Markstrom made 28 saves to lead the Calgary Flames to a 6-0 victory on Wednesday night over the Vegas Golden Knights. Andrew Mangiapane - with his team-leading 21st and 22nd goals, Johnny Gaudreau and Elias Lindholm also scored for Calgary (24-13-6), which has won six of their last seven. Vegas (28-17-3) follows up a 4-0 win in Edmonton on Tuesday by being shut out themselves for the third time on the season and

  • Beijing punishes traders in Olympic souvenir crackdown

    BEIJING (AP) — Police are punishing Chinese traders for cashing in by reselling scarce dolls of Olympics mascot Bing Dwen Dwen at up to 10 times retail price. Buyers stood in line overnight in freezing weather and emptied store shelves after the Winter Games opened Feb. 4. News reports say factory employees were called back from their Lunar New Year holiday to make more panda mascots. Three people in Beijing were sentenced to unspecified “administrative penalties” for reselling souvenirs at pric

  • NBA Prospect Watch: Marquette's Lewis making a rapid rise

    Marquette's surprise rise in the Big East coincides with the ascent of Justin Lewis. The redshirt freshman has more than doubled his scoring average from last season and ranks among the Big East leaders in several statistical categories. He has gone from under the radar to potential NBA draft pick if he decides to turn pro this year. “Justin Lewis is a guy that really intrigues me,” Field of 68 Media Network founder Rob Dauster said. “He’s a strong, physical, 6-foot-7 wing that has a 7-foot-2 wi

  • Norway's Roeiseland shoots her way to Olympic sprint gold

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Marte Olsbu Roeiseland of Norway put in the best performance of her career when it mattered the most — on an Olympic stage, for an Olympic gold medal. Another gold medal, that is. Roeiseland, the overall World Cup leader and sprint leader, hit all 10 targets and finished the 7.5-kilometer women's sprint race in 20 minutes, 44.3 seconds for her third medal — and second gold — at the Beijing Games. “My ski time has never been better and I was really focused on the shootin

  • Eileen Gu advances on busy day of freestyle at Olympics

    ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Trying for three gold medals in one Olympics is a hectic business. So it was no surprise that Eileen Gu was a skier in a hurry Monday. China's burgeoning freestyle superstar munched on a fried leek dumpling while she awaited her score in slopestyle qualifying. It came up. She had made it through to the final. And then she rushed over to practice on the halfpipe, where the contest starts later this week. After opening with a mistake-filled trip down the deep-frozen slope

  • With contract extension, Berube excited about Blues' future

    Craig Berube, the only Stanley Cup-winning coach in St. Louis Blues history, is sticking around to lead a team he thinks can “do some damage.” On Thursday, a day after the Blues announced a three-year contract extension to keep him on the bench through the 2024-25 season, Berube said he is excited about the future of his team. Led by young stars such as 23-year-old Jordan Kyrou and 22-year-old Robert Thomas, the Blues are in fourth place in the Western Conference's Central Division. “I think we’