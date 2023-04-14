Nadal withdraws from Barcelona Open

Rafael Nadal will not play at next week's Barcelona Open as he waits to return from a hip injury.

The 22-time grand slam winner has not played since going out to Mackenzie McDonald in the second round of the Australian Open in January.

Nadal did not feature at tournaments in Indian Wells or Monte Carlo, and his latest withdrawal casts further doubt on his participation at the French Open, which begins at the end of May.

He wrote on Instagram on Friday: "Barcelona is a special tournament for me, because it's my adopted club and because playing at home is always a unique feeling.

"I'm still not prepared and therefore I'm still in my preparation process for the return to competition.

"Good luck to my friend [tournament director] David Ferrer and his whole team for this edition of the Godo that will surely be a success as always on all levels."

Nadal is a 12-time winner of the Barcelona Open, which he last won in 2021.

The 36-year-old recently dropped out of the world's top 10 men's rankings for the first time since 2005 due to his injury absence, and he currently sits in 15th place.