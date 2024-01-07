Nadal withdraws from the Australian Open with an injury just one tournament into his comeback

Rafael Nadal of Spain looks dejected between games in his quarter-final match against Jordan Thompson of Australia during the Brisbane International tennis tournament in Brisbane, Australia, Friday, Jan. 5, 2024. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard) (ASSOCIATED PRESS)

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Rafael Nadal has withdrawn from the Australian Open with an injury after playing just one tournament in his comeback from 12 months in the sidelines.

Nadal said he had concerns over his surgically repaired hip after needing a medical timeout in the third set of his Brisbane International quarterfinal loss to Jordan Thompson on Friday.

The 22-time major winner initially said it seemed like more of a muscular problem than the tendon issue that caused him so much pain this time last year.

But he posted on social media Sunday that scans after he arrived in Melbourne revealed a small tear in the muscle and he was flying back to Spain for treatment.

“Right now I am not ready to compete at the maximum level (for) 5-sets matches," he said.

The Australian Open is due to start Jan. 14 at Melbourne Park.

