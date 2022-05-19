Nadal, Djokovic could await Canada's Auger-Aliassime at French Open

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Rafael Nadal
    Rafael Nadal
    Spanish tennis player
  • Denis Shapovalov
    Denis Shapovalov
    Israeli-born Canadian tennis player

PARIS — Canadian tennis star Felix Auger-Aliassime could be on a collision course with clay-court legend Rafael Nadal at the French Open.

Montreal's Auger-Aliassime, seeded ninth in men's competition at the Grand Slam, was drawn into a path that could include a matchup with No. 5 Nadal in the fourth round.

Nadal has a career 105-3 record and 13 titles at Roland Garros. But the 35-year-old Spaniard enters this year's French Open battling a foot injury, which flared up during a third-round loss to Canada's Denis Shapovalov at the Italian Open earlier this month.

Still, should Auger-Aliassime meet Nadal in the fourth round and prevail, next up could be world No. 1 Novak Djokovic. The Serb star beat Auger-Aliassime 7-5, 7-6 (1) in the Italian Open quarterfinals en route to a tournament win.

Auger-Aliassime will open in Paris against a qualifier.

Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., Leylah Fernandez of Laval, Que., and Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., are also in the French Open main draw. Vancouver's Rebecca Marino could join them if she defeats Australia's Seone Mendez in the final round of qualifying Friday.

The 14th-seeded Shapovalov opens against 19-year-old Holger Rune of Denmark, who won his first ATP Tour title last month in Munich.

Women's 17th-seed Fernandez, seeded in Paris for the first time in her career, will take on France's Kristina Mladenovic in the first round.

Andreescu, the former world No. 4, will look to build on her successful clay court season following a months-long absence to recuperate physically and mentally from a tough 2021 season.

The 2019 U.S. Open champion will play a qualifier in the first round.

The French Open starts Sunday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 19, 2022.

The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • NFL Network analytics expert says Chiefs will have second-best offense in the AFC West

    Analytics show Chiefs no longer have a top-five offense, says NFL Network expert.

  • Stock market sentiment is at ‘really, really depressed levels’: Strategist

    Alessio de Longis, senior portfolio manager at Invesco Investment Solutions, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Thursday's market rebound after yesterday's brutal stock sell-off, along with how many investors are turning to cash.

  • Suddenly Pennsylvania Republicans Are OK With Counting Mail-In Ballots

    Mehmet Oz and David McCormick's neck-and-neck GOP Senate contest will come down to absentee ballots, and this time no one is crying "stop the steal."

  • Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy for Less Than $50

    These under-$50 stocks have the potential to consistently put cash in your pockets in the coming years. The post Top TSX Dividend Stocks to Buy for Less Than $50 appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Ukrainian soldier fighting Russia says his own parents are convinced by Putin's propaganda and think he's on the wrong side

    Ukrainian soldier Cpl. Andrii Shadrin said his own parents' media diet in Crimea leaves them convinced that he is fighting on behalf of Nazis.

  • French Open men's preview: Could Carlos Alcaraz win his first Grand Slam?

    Carlos Alcaraz is coming in hot, and success at Roland Garros could cement himself as a top tier competitor on the men's tour.

  • Progressive Democrats are claiming victory in 3 key House primaries and the establishment's knives are out

    Progressives claim victory in three key House races, which have yet to be called. Wins could give progressives much-needed momentum in the primaries.

  • Chinese scientists find massive 630ft-deep sinkhole with an entire hidden forest inside

    Sinkhole has trees as tall as 131ft with species possibly not been seen before

  • Who is under more pressure to win the Battle of Alberta?

    It's been 31 years since Edmonton and Calgary squared off on postseason ice and both teams find themselves under enormous pressure. The Flames could be on their last run with Johnny Gaudreau while the Oilers cannot afford to keep failing in the pursuit of a Stanley Cup with Connor McDavid at the helm.

  • Golden Knights fire Pete DeBoer after parts of three seasons

    After a disappointing season and driving a wedge with another netminder, Pete DeBoer is out as Vegas's head coach.

  • Avs' Manson scores in OT to trim Blues 3-2

    DENVER (AP) — Josh Manson scored 8:02 into overtime, Darcy Kuemper made 23 saves in his return to the net from an eye injury, and the Colorado Avalanche overcame a sluggish start to beat the St. Louis Blues 3-2 on Tuesday night in Game 1 of their second-round series. Manson sent a shot from near the blue line through a sea of players that went in just over the shoulder of Jordan Binnington. Valeri Nichushkin and Samuel Girard also scored for an Avalanche team that had a weeklong layoff after swe

  • Why the Battle of Alberta could stay a circus

    There won't be 15 goals every night, but the situation sets up for high-scoring, volatile games between the Calgary Flames and Edmonton Oilers.

  • Hockey Night in Canada: Stanley Cup playoffs on desktop & app

    Want to watch a free live stream of Stanley Cup playoff games on Hockey Night in Canada? CBC will live stream Hockey Night in Canada on all digital platforms, meaning more Canadians will be able to access the games. On Wednesday, the Calgary Flames host the Edmonton Oilers in Game 1 of their second-round series at 9:30 p.m. ET. Here's your guide on how to watch. The CBC Sports app will continue to provide free live streams of Hockey Night in Canada games, which you can download at the links belo

  • 'Part of a great family': program teaches Muslim kids how to play hockey

    Two months ago, most of the kids in the "Try Hockey" program had never even tried on a pair of skates. Now, they're hockey players. Twenty boys and girls from ages seven to 10 spent the 10-week program learning everything from holding a stick to skating drills. Many of them loved it so much they say they'll sign up for minor hockey programs in the fall. Some of the kids are newcomers and others grew up in the community. Dana Eldlk is one of the players. Before she laced up her skates for the fir

  • Oilers' Draisaitl take part in warm-ups before Game 7 against Kings

    EDMONTON — Leon Draisaitl was on the ice Saturday as the Edmonton Oilers warmed up for Game 7 of the first-round NHL playoff series against the L.A. Kings. The 26-year-old star centre did nor participate in the morning skate earlier in the day and head coach Jay Woodcroft declined to comment on whether he would be available for the decisive game. Draisaitl appeared to suffer an ankle injury when he was pulled over backwards during a scrum in the first period of the Oilers' 4-2 win in Game 6 on T

  • Connor McDavid puts the Oilers on his back

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss the heroic performance from Connor McDavid in Game 7 as the Oilers defeated the Los Angeles Kings.

  • Rangers, Flames win Game 7s in OT, advance to 2nd round

    NEW YORK (AP) — Artemi Panarin scored a power-play goal 4:46 into overtime and the New York Rangers beat the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 Sunday night to advance to the second round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Mika Zibanejad had a goal and two assists, and Chris Kreider and K’Andre Miller also scored for New York, which got its third straight comeback win after trailing 3-1 in the series. Andrew Copp had two assists and Igor Shesterkin stopped 42 shots. The Rangers are the first team in NHL playoff

  • 'Learning moment:' Embarrassing loss to Flames was catalyst for Oilers' playoff push

    EDMONTON — It was not the Edmonton Oilers’ finest hour, but a big loss to their Battle of Alberta archrivals might have been instrumental to their playoff push. The Calgary Flames pumped nine goals past the Oilers, in what could have been Edmonton’s most embarrassing outing of the season, when the teams last met on March 26. Yet the Oilers went on a 13-2-1 tear after that game to close the regular season, and then rallied to beat the Kings in seven games in the first round of the playoffs. The C

  • Support cast guides Avs in Game 1 win, stars spark Lightning

    Sometimes, your top players aren’t at their peak and you still win. Exhibit A: Colorado defenseman and Norris Trophy finalist Cale Makar. Sometimes, your top players are your top players and you win handily. Exhibits B and C: Tampa Bay forward Nikita Kucherov along with goaltender Andrei Vasilevskiy. With a little help from his friends, Makar and the Avalanche lead St. Louis 1-0 in their second-round series. With a combined effort, the the two-time defending Stanley Cup champion Lightning took a

  • Maple Leafs lose to Lightning in latest Game 7 heartbreaker

    The Maple Leafs once again came up empty in the first round.