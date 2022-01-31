Nadal, Djokovic and how character shaped the plot of the Australian Open

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Charles McNulty
·7 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Rafael Nadal
    Rafael Nadal
    Spanish tennis player
  • Daniil Medvedev
    Daniil Medvedev
    Russian male tennis player
  • Novak Djokovic
    Novak Djokovic
    Serbian tennis player
  • Ashleigh Barty
    Australian tennis player
Spain&#39;s Rafael Nadal poses with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup trophy following his victory against Russia&#39;s Daniil Medvedev in their men&#39;s singles final match on day fourteen of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne on January 31, 2022. - -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- (Photo by BRANDON MALONE / AFP) / -- IMAGE RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE - STRICTLY NO COMMERCIAL USE -- (Photo by BRANDON MALONE/AFP via Getty Images)
Spain's Rafael Nadal poses with the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup trophy following his victory against Russia's Daniil Medvedev in their men's singles final match at the Australian Open in Melbourne. (Brandon Malone / AFP via Getty Images)

For those partial to happy endings, the world of professional sports is notoriously strewn with heartbreak. Competition isn’t the place to seek poetic justice. Villains often prosper in the heat of battle, and heroes can come up short even with an entire stadium on their side.

At a time when athletes seem to relish their antihero role, exploiting their celebrity for special favor, sounding off on controversial subjects they know little about and acting as though they’re bigger than the sport that made them famous in the first place, the Australian Open showed just how satisfying it can be when role models like Rafael Nadal and Ashleigh Barty triumph.

This was not the expected script for a tournament that made international headlines before the first ball was even struck. Novak Djokovic found himself embroiled in a bureaucratic and public relations nightmare when his visa was canceled upon his arrival in Australia, then reinstated, then canceled again by the country’s immigration minister. Djokovic, who is unvaccinated for COVID-19, had obtained a medical exemption to enter Australia to play the tournament. But the exception that was granted provoked a political firestorm after Djokovic posted about his travel plans on Instagram. An outraged public that had endured months of lockdown couldn’t understand why strict rules were being suddenly bent for a preening athlete.

Ashleigh Barty shouts in triumph
Ashleigh Barty of Australia celebrates match point in her Women's Singles Final match against Danielle Collins of United States during day 13 of the 2022 Australian Open. (Clive Brunskill / Getty Images)
Ashleigh Barty holds the 2022 Australian Open winner&#39;s trophy
Australia's Ashleigh Barty poses with the 2022 Australian Open winner's trophy in Melbourne. (Martin Keep / AFP via Getty Images)

Djokovic is no Aaron Rodgers. He’s not engaged in partisan mudslinging and has mostly kept his opposition to COVID-19 vaccines to himself. But he has let his pseudo-scientific views be known and, worse, he has acted irresponsibly during the pandemic, holding a charity tournament in 2020 that became a super-spreader event, breaking quarantine protocol when he was reputedly COVID-positive in December and providing inaccurate information about his travel history on his Australian visa application.

News reports have questioned the timing of Djokovic’s COVID-19 test, the source of his medical exemption. How much damage has been done to his reputation remains to be seen, but I'm sure I'm not the only one wondering to what lengths might he have gone to win another Australian Open and assume the mantle of Greatest of All Time?

That question was rendered moot on Sunday, as Rafael Nadal, who began his career in Roger Federer’s shadow and has watched Djokovic become the undisputed No. 1 player in the world, did the impossible. Down two sets to love against the Russian ball machine Daniil Medvedev in the final, the Spaniard dug himself a hardcourt trench and refused to give up further ground, winning the next three sets and taking the title, his second Australian Open crown.

The victory was Nadal’s 21st Grand Slam singles title, breaking the record he shared with Federer and Djokovic, both of whom have their own claim to being the GOAT. That debate hasn’t been quashed by Nadal taking this momentary advantage. There are three more Grand Slams this year, and though a hobbled 40-year-old Federer’s best days are likely behind him, Djokovic was in rare form last year, nearly winning all four Slams, something that hasn’t been done on the men’s side since Rod Laver pulled it off in 1969.

It was Medvedev who beat Djokovic in the U.S. Open men’s final last year, eagerly playing the spoiler, a role that comes naturally to this 6-foot-6 human backboard with a sly wit. Clever on and off the court, Medvedev enjoys psyching out his opponents not only with his combination of impenetrable defense and sneaky offense but with his needling comments.

In a fourth-round match against up-and-coming Maxime Cressy, a server and volley specialist who won the NCAA doubles title when playing for the UCLA Bruins, Medvedev vented his frustration at his opponent’s “boring” style of play and attributed some of Cressy’s success to pure “luck.” Against Stefanos Tsitsipas in the semifinals, Medvedev lambasted the chair umpire for giving him a warning while not doing anything about the illegal coaching Tsitsipas was apparently receiving from his father, a chronic problem. Medvedev's screaming fit culminated in the epithet “small cat,” presumably to avoid the fine that would have been levied had he not found an indirect way of phrasing his insult.

Medvedev has become tennis’ version of the internet troll. He gives sportswriters good material, but you wouldn’t want your kid to copy his smirk. It was no surprise that the crowd at Rod Laver Arena would be overwhelmingly on Nadal’s side, yet Medvedev seemed thrown by the antipathy.

He repeatedly entreated the chair umpire to tell the crowd not to erupt in jubilation when he missed a first serve. He mocked the crowd’s applause at his unforced errors. (Pro tip: Making dismissive hand gestures to a packed stadium isn’t the best way to win friends and influence people.) He was within touching distance of the trophy, but the villainous temperament he has cultivated as a weapon worked against him: He was fighting not just an indefatigable and beloved Nadal but also a disaffected nation.

Rafael Nadal kneels on the tennis court after his win
Spain's Rafael Nadal reacts after winning against Russia's Daniil Medvedev during their men's singles final match on day 14 of the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne. (Brandon Malone / AFP via Getty Images)
Rafael Nadal raises his arm in victory
Rafael Nadal celebrates winning a point during the Australia open. (Hamish Blair / Associated Press)

Australia takes its sporting values seriously, which is why Barty’s hard-fought win over an impressive American Danielle Collins on Saturday was greeted with national jubilation. The humblest of champions who’s quick to credit her opponent in victory or defeat, Barty became the first Australian women’s single titleholder since Chris O’Neil in 1978. The trophy ceremony was made all the sweeter by the presence of Evonne Goolagong, a fellow Australian of Indigenous background who has inspired Barty to embrace her roots as she takes her place in her country’s storied tennis tradition.

Barty has long left the spotlight to other players. She hasn’t been a magnet for endorsement deals. When she took a break from the game for similar reasons to Naomi Osaka, she didn't become the subject of endless profiles, op-eds and social media dissection. Fashion magazines haven’t taken much notice.

With a gracious sense of fair play that is as much of a throwback as her all-court game, Barty proves that it is possible to be good and still be great. Stardom is inevitable when you win the French Open, Wimbledon and now the Australian Open. But no matter how many Grand Slams she racks up, her legacy will be inseparable from her exemplary sportsmanship.

Unlike Djokovic, who has been on a fanatical mission to conquer tennis history, Nadal has made clear that his happiness isn’t determined by how many Grand Slams he has. "You can't be frustrated all the time because the neighbor has a bigger house than you. … That's not the way that I see the life,” he has said in a variety of ways in his always charming English.

Ever the philosopher in press conferences, Nadal, who wasn't sure if he'd be returning to the tour after suffering a career-threatening foot injury last season, isn’t afraid to tell you what he thinks. When asked about Djokovic’s travails with the immigration authorities, he expressed sympathy for his rival’s plight but noted, “He knew the conditions since a lot of months ago, so he makes his own decision." Regarding vaccines, Nadal was more direct: "I believe in what the people who know about medicine say, and if the people say that we need to get vaccinated, we need to get the vaccine."

In a world in which politics and celebrity have become so debased, where winning often seems like the only thing that matters, it’s a stirring sight when athletes flip the moral script. When asked after his win for the keys to his success, Nadal pondered a moment before replying, “Love for the game, passion, positive attitude, and working spirit. … And the right people next to me, helping every single day.”

Character, for all the right reasons, was destiny at this year's Australian Open.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Rafael Nadal claims record 21st grand slam title after stunning comeback win

    Nadal’s 2-6 6-7 (5) 6-4 6-4 7-5 victory over Daniil Medvedev moves him clear of his great rivals Roger Federer and Novak Djokovic.

  • Africa Cup of Nations: Five things we learned on Day 22

    Grudges and nudges galore as Egypt and Morocco clashed for a place in the semi-final. Senegal and Equatorial were quite cultured by comparison. And best behaviour will be de rigueur at the reconstituted Olembé Stadium. Down to the third choiceEgypt's goalkeepers have been dropping like flies. Their first choice man - Mohamed El Shenawi - went down injured after performing a heroic save during the last-16 game against Cote D'Ivoire. On came Gabaski - yes we know it sounds Polish. Gabaski limped o

  • Thousands in Ottawa protest COVID mandates, many rebuked

    Thousands of protesters gathered in Canada’s capital on Saturday to protest vaccine mandates, masks and lockdowns. Generations of Canadians have fought and died for our rights, including free speech, but not this.

  • Hailey Bieber Put a High-Fashion Spin on the Standard Sports Bra

    She also paired her activewear with an unexpected gym accessory.

  • Nine dead, including children, after a six-car crash in Las Vegas

    Nine people died and six were injured after a six-car crash in north Las Vegas on Saturday when a Dodge Challenger traveling at a "high rate of speed" ran through a red light and crashed with multiple vehicles at an intersection. The driver of the Dodge Challenger was among the dead, police said, adding that "speed is a factor" in the crash that took place on Saturday afternoon. The U.S. Transportation Department (USDOT) on Thursday released a strategy designed to cut the soaring number of traffic deaths on American roads that it called a "crisis."

  • Taiwan tries hand at COVID diplomacy again with Somaliland vaccine gift

    Taiwan's gift of 150,000 doses of its domestically developed Medigen COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in Somalia's breakaway Somaliland region, the Taiwanese foreign ministry said on Monday, part of the island's renewed pandemic diplomacy push. Taiwan has donated millions of face masks and other goods around the world in what the government has called the "Taiwan can help, Taiwan is helping" programme to show the island is a responsible member of the international community, despite being locked out of most global bodies because of China's objections. Taiwan's Foreign Ministry said the vaccine doses, made by Medigen Vaccine Biologics Corp, arrived in Hargeisa on Sunday and were met at the airport by Somaliland Health Minister Hassan Mohamed Ali Gafadhi and Taiwan's de facto ambassador there, Allen Lou.

  • Sarah Palin Is 'Just Friends' with New York Rangers' Ron Duguay, Source Says amid Romance Rumors

    The former Alaska governor and NHL great were linked when spotted dining out together in New York City this week after Palin again tested positive for COVID-19

  • US Winter Olympics athlete says the remote-controlled beds in Beijing have one-upped the cardboard beds in Tokyo

    The lodging accommodations during the Tokyo Olympics made waves over the cardboard beds that went viral last year.

  • Prisoner on the run for more than 20 years ‘lived low key life with his wife'

    Barry Doughty, 59, was seven months into a nine-year term for cannabis dealing when he absconded.

  • Cara Delevingne recalls 'growing up as a queer child was isolating'

    The model has described realising she was pansexual in her younger years as 'hard to navigate' at times.

  • Protesters show no sign of rolling off as Ottawa residents brace for more disruption

    OTTAWA — Many of the horn-honking demonstrators who brought Ottawa to a near standstill showed no signs of budging Sunday as parliamentarians, businesses and school administrators were left wondering when the usual rhythm of the frazzled national capital would resume. Several criminal investigations are underway into actions — including the desecration of monuments — during the ongoing protest of government-imposed vaccine mandates and COVID-19 restrictions, Ottawa police said Sunday. A discorda

  • Wild dashboard camera video shows man shooting pistol out window in Miami ‘road rage’ incident

    Gunman says he thought a fellow driver fired first

  • 'Historic nor'easter': At least 3 dead in New York; over 100K lost power at height of East Coast storm

    Parts of the Northeast were buried in up to 30 inches of snow Sunday as a historic Nor'easter released its grip on the region and bitter cold set in.

  • Canadian men turn heads as they beat the U.S. to near qualification for Qatar 2022

    HAMILTON — Canada continued its march to Qatar 2022 on Sunday, bundling the 11th-ranked United States out of its way in a 2-0 victory. With four games remaining in the final round of CONCACAF World Cup qualifying, the 40th-ranked Canadian men are turning heads while turning aside all comers in the region. Unbeaten Canada is on the verge of booking its ticket to soccer's world showcase for the first time since 1986 — and only the second time ever. But with a game in El Salvador looming on Wednesd

  • ECHL suspends Jacob Panetta for remainder of season due to racial gesture

    Jacob Panetta's 2021-22 ECHL season is over.

  • Tiger-Cats re-sign American wide receiver Steven Dunbar Jr.

    HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats have re-signed American wide receiver Steven Dunbar Jr. Dunbar played 12 regular-season games for the Ticats in 2021, tallying 44 receptions for 630 yards and hauling in four touchdowns. He also made three playoff appearances, including six receptions for 63 yards and a touchdown in Hamilton's Grey Cup loss to the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The 26-year-old from Metaire, La., came to the Ticats as a free agent in February 2020 after spending the 2018 season with the

  • Bennett scores in OT, Panthers come back to beat Sharks 5-4

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Sam Bennett scored 1:08 into overtime and the Florida Panthers came from behind to beat the San Jose Sharks 5-4 on Saturday night for their ninth straight victory at home. Jonathan Huberdeau had a goal and two assists, and Gustav Forsling added a goal and an assist for Florida. Aleksander Barkov and Mason Marchment also scored, and Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 30 shots in front of a season-high crowd of 18,152. The Panthers (31-9-5), who lead the NHL with 67 points, have won thr

  • CBC to use similar setup for Beijing after most Tokyo announcers worked remotely

    The CBC will turn to a familiar playbook for its upcoming coverage of the Beijing Olympics. Almost all of the network's announcers and analysts worked from Canada during last summer's Tokyo Games due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The broadcaster will again have its crews call the action remotely during the Feb. 4-20 Winter Games. Chris Wilson, executive director of CBC Sports and Olympics, said that in the early days of planning, the CBC hoped to have broadcasters at hockey, curling and some mountai

  • US forward Weah to miss Canada game due to vaccine issue

    TORONTO (AP) — United States forward Tim Weah was unable to travel to Canada for Sunday’s World Cup qualifier because he did not meet the vaccination requirements to cross the Canadian border, coach Gregg Berhalter said Saturday. Weah, who was involved in the play that led to the winning goal in Thursday’s 1-0 victory over El Salvador, has received one vaccine dose and was infected with COVID-19 before he could receive his second shot, Berhalter said. Weah meets the vaccination standards in Fran

  • Julien injured, Colliton named coach of Canadian men's hockey team

    DAVOS, Switzerland — An injury has forced Canada's men's hockey team to make a last-minute change behind the bench ahead of the Beijing Olympics. Hockey Canada announced Sunday that Jeremy Colliton has replaced Claude Julien as the team's head coach after Julien slipped on ice and fractured his ribs during a team-building activity at training camp in Switzerland. Medical staff determined the injury will prevent the veteran NHL coach from flying to China for the Games. “(Julien) was obviously dev