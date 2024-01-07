Nadal comeback cut short as fresh injury rules out Australian Open tilt

Spanish superstar Rafael Nadal on Sunday pulled out of the Australian Open with a "micro tear on a muscle" barely a week after making his comeback from a year-long injury absence, but said he remained positive.

The 37-year-old had been out of the game since injuring his hip at the 2023 Australian Open, undergoing surgery before making his return at the Brisbane International.

He won his opening two matches in straight sets and looked in good touch, but needed a medical timeout towards the end of his quarter-final loss to Australia's Jordan Thompson after feeling pain in his upper left thigh.

"During my last match in Brisbane I had a small problem on a muscle that as you know made me worried," Nadal said on X, formerly known as Twitter.

"Once I got to Melbourne I have had the chance to make an MRI and I have micro tear on a muscle, not in the same part where I had the injury and that's good news.

"Right now I am not ready to compete at the maximum level of five-set matches. I'm flying back to Spain to see my doctor, get some treatment and rest."

His absence from the Australian Open could mean he has played at Melbourne Park for the last time, having said there was a "high percentage" that 2024 would be his farewell to the tour.

He said in Brisbane that his health would be the deciding factor in any decision about continuing to play after this season.

"We will miss you in Melbourne, Rafa," the Australian Open said on its official X feed. "Sending all our love and best wishes for a speedy recovery. See you on the court soon."

