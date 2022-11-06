Nacua, Hall rally BYU to 31-28 victory over Boise State

  • Boise State safety JL Skinner (0) turns upfield after intercepting a BYU pass in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
    1/13

    BYU Boise St Football

    Boise State safety JL Skinner (0) turns upfield after intercepting a BYU pass in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Boise State running back George Holani (24) runs with the ball against BYU in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
    2/13

    BYU Boise St Football

    Boise State running back George Holani (24) runs with the ball against BYU in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Boise State quarterback Taylen Green looks to throw against BYU in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
    3/13

    BYU Boise St Football

    Boise State quarterback Taylen Green looks to throw against BYU in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Boise State safety Rodney Robinson (4) catches the ball for an interception on a throw to BYU tight end Isaac Rex (83) in front of Boise State cornerback Jaylen Clark (41) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
    4/13

    BYU Boise St Football

    Boise State safety Rodney Robinson (4) catches the ball for an interception on a throw to BYU tight end Isaac Rex (83) in front of Boise State cornerback Jaylen Clark (41) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • BYU defensive back Kaleb Hayes (18) knocks the ball away from Boise State wide receiver Stefan Cobbs (5) to break up a reception-attempt in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
    5/13

    BYU Boise St Football

    BYU defensive back Kaleb Hayes (18) knocks the ball away from Boise State wide receiver Stefan Cobbs (5) to break up a reception-attempt in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Boise State wide receiver Latrell Caples (7) crosses the goal line for a touchdown as BYU defensive back Talan Alfrey (25) tries to knock him out of bounds in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
    6/13

    BYU Boise St Football

    Boise State wide receiver Latrell Caples (7) crosses the goal line for a touchdown as BYU defensive back Talan Alfrey (25) tries to knock him out of bounds in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • BYU running back Lopini Katoa (4) cuts back with the ball while trying to avoid a tackle-attempt by Boise State linebacker Ty Tanner (58) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
    7/13

    BYU Boise St Football

    BYU running back Lopini Katoa (4) cuts back with the ball while trying to avoid a tackle-attempt by Boise State linebacker Ty Tanner (58) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) stiff-arms Boise State cornerback Tyreque Jones, left, after a catch in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
    8/13

    BYU Boise St Football

    BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) stiff-arms Boise State cornerback Tyreque Jones, left, after a catch in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • BYU quarterback Jaren Hall (3) is hit as he throws by Boise State nose tackle Herbert Gums (98) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
    9/13

    BYU Boise St Football

    BYU quarterback Jaren Hall (3) is hit as he throws by Boise State nose tackle Herbert Gums (98) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) catches the ball against Boise State in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
    10/13

    BYU Boise St Football

    BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) catches the ball against Boise State in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • BYU head coach Kalani Sitake, center, looks on from the sideline before the snap against Boise State in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
    11/13

    BYU Boise St Football

    BYU head coach Kalani Sitake, center, looks on from the sideline before the snap against Boise State in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • BYU quarterback Jaren Hall (3) looks to throw against Boise State in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
    12/13

    BYU Boise St Football

    BYU quarterback Jaren Hall (3) looks to throw against Boise State in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • Boise State safety Rodney Robinson (4) catches the ball for an interception on a throw to BYU tight end Isaac Rex (83) in front of Boise State cornerback Jaylen Clark (41) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
    13/13

    BYU Boise St Football

    Boise State safety Rodney Robinson (4) catches the ball for an interception on a throw to BYU tight end Isaac Rex (83) in front of Boise State cornerback Jaylen Clark (41) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
    ASSOCIATED PRESS
Boise State safety JL Skinner (0) turns upfield after intercepting a BYU pass in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
Boise State running back George Holani (24) runs with the ball against BYU in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
Boise State quarterback Taylen Green looks to throw against BYU in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
Boise State safety Rodney Robinson (4) catches the ball for an interception on a throw to BYU tight end Isaac Rex (83) in front of Boise State cornerback Jaylen Clark (41) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
BYU defensive back Kaleb Hayes (18) knocks the ball away from Boise State wide receiver Stefan Cobbs (5) to break up a reception-attempt in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
Boise State wide receiver Latrell Caples (7) crosses the goal line for a touchdown as BYU defensive back Talan Alfrey (25) tries to knock him out of bounds in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
BYU running back Lopini Katoa (4) cuts back with the ball while trying to avoid a tackle-attempt by Boise State linebacker Ty Tanner (58) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) stiff-arms Boise State cornerback Tyreque Jones, left, after a catch in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
BYU quarterback Jaren Hall (3) is hit as he throws by Boise State nose tackle Herbert Gums (98) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
BYU wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) catches the ball against Boise State in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
BYU head coach Kalani Sitake, center, looks on from the sideline before the snap against Boise State in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
BYU quarterback Jaren Hall (3) looks to throw against Boise State in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
Boise State safety Rodney Robinson (4) catches the ball for an interception on a throw to BYU tight end Isaac Rex (83) in front of Boise State cornerback Jaylen Clark (41) in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Steve Conner)
JASON CHATRAW
·2 min read

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Puka Nacua caught 14 passes for 157 yards and two touchdowns, including an acrobatic catch for the go-ahead score with 1:46 remaining, Jaren Hall passed for 377 yards and BYU defeated Boise State 31-28 on Saturday night.

BYU (5-5) snapped a four-game losing streak in the final match-up of a 12-game series with neighboring Boise State. It was only the second time the Cougars won on the Broncos’ famed blue turf.

Boise State (6-3) saw its four-game winning streak snapped as the Broncos’ nationally second-ranked defense surrendered 532 yards, a season high.

Trailing 28-24 with 6:28 remaining, Hall cobbled together a nine-play, 75-yard drive that ended when Nacua made a juggling 6-yard touchdown reception on fourth down. He twisted in the air while securing control of the ball and then tapped his feet down.

BYU dominated the first half on the stat sheet, but not the scoreboard as the half finished with the score knotted at 7.

The Cougars passed up a chip-shot field goal on fourth-and-goal from the half-foot line with one second remaining in the half. But after four combined timeouts in a game of cat-and-mouse, Lopini Katoa’s dive off right tackle was stuffed by Boise State’s Ezekiel Noa at the goal line.

But that was a decision BYU coach Kalani Sitake won’t be scrutinized for too much after the Cougars escaped with a victory.

Boise State, which mustered only 76 yards of offense in the first half, found its rhythm in the second half and turned the game into a see-saw affair. There were six lead changes in the second half as neither defense had much of an answer for the offensive explosion.

THE TAKEAWAY

BYU: During the Cougars’ four-game losing streak, their defense struggled, giving up over 400 yards in every loss and over 500 yards twice. But the Cougars answered the bell, holding Boise State to under 400 yards, a feat they hadn’t accomplished since their last win, a 38-26 victory over Utah State.

Boise State: The Broncos fledgling hopes of playing in a New Year’s Six game vanished with the loss, but they remain in control of their fate in the Mountain West. If Boise State wins its final three conference games, it will host the Mountain West title game, a notion nearly unthinkable at the end of September after losing 27-10 to UTEP.

UP NEXT:

Boise State: The Broncos travel to Nevada on Saturday.

BYU: The Cougars have a bye week before hosting Utah Tech in the Cougars’ home finale.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25

Latest Stories

  • Jamie Benn powers Stars past Oilers 6-2; Dallas wins third straight

    EDMONTON — The Dallas Stars were clicking on all cylinders Saturday afternoon in Edmonton. Jamie Benn had a hat trick and Jason Robertson had a goal and two assists as the Stars rolled past the Edmonton Oilers 6-2. “It's nice to see one of the leaders here for the last couple of years put up three goals on the road, in a big game. It created a lot of emotion for us,” Robertson said of Benn’s hat trick. “We're playing faster, the power play is really clicking really good right now. We’re getting

  • Weather could be a major factor in Canada West football semi-finals

    Saskatchewan's two university football teams are both playing host to Hardy Cup semi-final games Saturday with an eye on playing each other the following week if they both win. The University of Regina Rams take on the UBC Thunderbirds, while the University of Saskatchewan Huskies are at home against the Manitoba Bisons. Besides their opponents, they'll also be combating a less than ideal weather forecast. Huskies vs. Bisons In Saskatoon the forecast is snow and 0 C at kickoff. In Regina the for

  • Canada's Stellato-Dudek becomes oldest skater to win an ISU Grand Prix event

    ANGERS, France — Canada's Deanna Stellato-Dudek made history at the Grand Prix de France on Saturday, becoming the oldest athlete to win a Grand Prix figure skating event. The 39-year-old Stellato-Dudek and partner Maxime Deschamps won the pairs event, two weeks after they captured silver at Skate America. The Montreal duo scored 185.84 total points to beat French team Camille and Pavel Kovalev (179.85). Germany's Annika Hocke and Robert Kunkel finished third (179.73). Canada's Laurence Fournier

  • Seattle Kraken come from behind to douse Calgary Flames 5-4

    CALGARY — A three-goal burst in the third period spurred the visiting Seattle Kraken to a 5-4 win Tuesday over the Calgary Flames, who squandered a third-period lead for a second straight game. Yanni Gourde scored short-handed with Carson Soucy, Morgan Geekie, Daniel Sprong and Matt Beniers each contributing a goal to the Kraken's first ever win over the Flames. Oliver Bjorkstrand had a pair of assists for Seattle (5-4-2) starting its second NHL season after going 27-49-6 in its expansion year.

  • Ottawa's Dabroswki, Mexico's Olmos stay alive in WTA Finals doubles tournament

    FORT WORTH, Texas — Ottawa's Gabriela Dabrowski and Mexican partner Giuliana Olmos stayed alive in the WTA Finals doubles tournament with a 7-6 (5), 2-6, 12-10 win over Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko and Ukraine's Lyudmyla Kichenok on Thursday. Dabrowski and Olmos saved match point in the tiebreak and evened their record in the group of the year-end tournament at 1-1. The pair rebounded after losing 7-5, 6-0 to Beatriz Haddad Maia and Anna Danilina in their opening match on Tuesday. Ostapenko and Kic

  • Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory

    CALGARY — Filip Forsberg's value is not lost on the Nashville Predators as he continues to prove why he was worth the long-term deal he received in the off-season. Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist on Thursday night to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row. Forsberg, who inked an eight-year, US$68-million deal extension in July, now has nine points (two goals, seven assists) in the last five games. “Filip’s a great player.

  • Leafs' Mitch Marner on outside noise: 'I don’t need to read anything out there'

    Mitch Marner spoke to reporters on Tuesday following the Toronto Maple Leafs' disastrous West Coast road trip, during which they went 0-2-2.

  • Erik Karlsson finally has his swagger back

    One of the most electrifying blueliners in NHL history is healthy and thriving as Karlsson looks poised to put up a revenge season for the ages.

  • Biggest NHL early season surprises: Devils' hot start is no mirage

    Not everyone is ready to believe in the Devils but their hot start looks legit.

  • Canadian women look to defy the odds and upset England at Rugby World Cup

    While the bookies and most everyone else expect top-ranked England to cruise to the Rugby World Cup title, Canada coach Kevin Rouet says his team has something to say about that. The third-ranked Canadian women look to derail England's championship run when the two teams face off Friday night at Eden Park in Auckland, New Zealand. The top-ranked Red Roses, essentially a fully professional side, have won 29 straight since a 28-13 loss to New Zealand in July 2019 at the Women's Super Series in Chu

  • Auger-Aliassime beats French veteran Simon, advances to Paris quarterfinals

    PARIS — Montreal's Felix Auger-Aliassime advanced to the quarterfinals of the Paris Masters tennis tournament and increased his winning streak to 15 matches with a 6-1, 6-3 win over French wild-card Gilles Simon on Thursday. Auger-Aliassime, seeking his fourth straight tournament win, took control of the match early. He had seven aces and broke Simon twice on five chances while not facing break point himself in a dominant first set. After the eight-seeded Auger-Aliassime and Simon traded holds e

  • Jack Campbell says his play since joining Oilers has been 'pathetic'

    Jack Campbell's Oilers career is off to a rough start.

  • Quebec CEGEP probes 'unacceptable' incident involving men's hockey team

    A junior college in Quebec is investigating after members of the school's men's hockey squad allegedly engaged in "unacceptable'' behaviour during a private event. Cégep de Saint-Hyacinthe, located in the municipality that bears the same name about 65 kilometres east of Montreal, says the unspecified incident contravened rules put in place by the coach and the school. College spokesperson Annie Hulmann is declining to discuss the nature of the allegations, but she says they occurred at a private

  • Toronto first baseman Guerrero wins American League Gold Glove Award

    Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has won his first career American League Gold Glove Award. The 23-year-old Guerrero finished ahead of Minnesota’s Luis Arraez and New York’s Anthony Rizzo to win the award as the league's top defensive player at his position. Guerrero's win comes two seasons after he switched to first base after starting his career playing at third. He had a .990 fielding percentage, helped turn 80 double plays and had 10 errors in 160 games. Gold Gloves are

  • Veteran running back Harris resumes practising with Toronto Argonauts

    TORONTO — Andrew Harris has resumed practising with the Toronto Argonauts. The veteran Canadian running back was back on the practice field Friday after missing Toronto's final 10 regular-season games following surgery for a torn pectoral muscle. He was injured in the Argos' 34-27 loss to the Hamilton Tiger-Cats on Aug. 12 and the initial prognosis was Harris's year was done. Toronto (11-7) finished atop the East Division standings for a second straight year to earn an opening-round playoff bye.

  • Einarson tops Brazil at Pan Continental Curling event, books spot at women's worlds

    CALGARY — Canada's Kerri Einarson booked a ticket to the world women's championship with a 10-2 win over Brazil at the inaugural Pan Continental Curling Championships in Wednesday's evening draw. Entering the event, Einarson's rink of Gimli, Man., needed a top-five finish to secure its entry into the world championship, which takes place March 18-26 in Sandviken, Sweden. The Canadians are currently tied for first with the U.S. (5-0), who they will play Thursday. As host country, Canada already h

  • Theodore scores in OT, Golden Knights beat Capitals 3-2

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Shea Theodore scored at 1:35 of overtime to lead the Vegas Golden Knights to a 3-2 win over the Washington Capitals on Tuesday night. William Carrier and Jack Eichel also scored for the Golden Knights, who extended their winning streak to five games. Eichel added an assist, and Alex Pietrangelo helped set up all three Vegas goals, raising his assist total this season to nine. Logan Thompson made 19 saves. Marcus Johansson and Trevor van Riemsdyk scored for Washington. Charlie L

  • Lee, Nelson lead surging Islanders to 5-2 win over Blues

    ST. LOUIS (AP) — Anders Lee and Brock Nelson each had a goal and an assist, sending the surging New York Islanders to a 5-2 victory Thursday night over the reeling St. Louis Blues. The Islanders have won five consecutive games while the Blues have lost six straight in regulation for the first time since February 2018. The Blues, who opened the season with three wins, have been outscored 30-11 during their downturn. Kyle Palmieri and Josh Bailey also scored for the Islanders. Jean-Gabriel Pageau

  • Shapovalov advances at Paris Masters with win over Cerundolo

    PARIS — Canada's Denis Shapovalov advanced to the second round of the Paris Masters tennis tournament on Tuesday with a 6-7 (2), 6-3, 6-4 win over Argentina's Francisco Cerundolo. Shapovalov, from Richmond Hill, Ont., had nine aces and converted three of 10 break point chances in the victory. Cerundolo had just two chances to break Shapovalov, converting one. Shapovalov entered the final Masters 1,000-level tournament ranked 16th in the world, moving up three spots after a run to the final of th

  • Kucherov posts goal, 3 assists as Lightning beat Sabres 5-3

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Nikita Kucherov had an empty-net goal and three assists, Nick Perbix added his first NHL goal, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Buffalo Sabres 5-3 on Saturday night. Perbix, in his ninth career game, made it 4-3 on his shot from above the right circle off a pass from Kucherov with 4:55 to play. Kucherov extended his goal streak to six games with 58 seconds remaining. Kucherov also has a 10-game point streak (13 assists, 19 points). It’s his sixth career streak of 10 or mor