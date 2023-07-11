Nackawic prepares for another successful beer fest under the famous big axe

Planning for the 2023 Big Axe Craft Beer Festival began as soon as the tents came down following the successful 2022 festival, and the results will result in a bigger and better event.

Big Axe Brewery owner Peter Cole, one of the event organizers, attended the July 4 Nackawic-Millville Rural Community council meeting to provide a final update on the festival set for Saturday, July 15, on the Nackawic waterfront.

He told council the festival grounds offer a little more space, and capacity increased slightly from the more than 1,500 guests attending the 2022 event. As of Monday, July 10, the event is 99 per cent sold out.

Following up on a council presentation in January reviewing the festival the previous summer, Cole explained organizers made adjustments to address minor logistical issues, including an improved food truck alignment, better bathroom locations and more garbage cans.

Cole said more than 40 craft beer, spirits and winemakers confirmed attendance this year, adding more food trucks would also attend.

He explained that the VIP tent will open between 3 and 4 p.m. on Saturday, with the main festival from 4 to 8 p.m.

Festival entertainment will include singer Cathy Hutch starting on stage at 3 p.m., followed by Riley Taylor at 8 p.m., which includes a $10 cover charge.

The festival includes games such as washer toss and beer pong.

Cole said bus shuttles will help transport festival ticket holders from Saint John, Fredericton and other areas.

New this year to the Big Axe Craft Beer Festival is a Friday night show to take advantage of the big white tent already erected next to the famous big axe.

During his visit to council in January, Cole noted the opportunity for the town or other groups to utilize the tent before or after the festival.

The suggestion worked as the tent will house an evening of music on Friday, July 14, featuring four acts for a single cover charge of $15.

Global Barb takes the stage at 5 p.m., followed by Oland Monteith at 6 p.m., The Common People at 7 p.m. and the Midnight Ramblers, a Rolling Stones tribute band, at 8 p.m.

The doors for the Friday night music will open at 4:30 p.m.

Big Axe Brewery will serve beer, cider and spirits at a cash bar.

The Big Axe Craft Beer Festival has successfully drawn large crowds to the growing Nackawic waterfront and marina since it began. That will continue in 2023.

Cole credits the support of the Nackawic-Millville council and staff for their ongoing support.

The festival website acknowledges the "big part" the rural community plays in making the festival successful.

"They work very hard to help us get the grounds ready, set up (and) they supply us with a number of items that are needed for the festival. The awesome crew helps us clean up and tear down after the festival, And whatever comes up last minute, they are there to help. We thank you for your support and everyone's hard work."

The festival attracts craft beer, wine and spirit producers from New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, P.E.I. and Maine.

Jim Dumville, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, River Valley Sun