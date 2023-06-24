Nackawic-Millville wants to be the home of new jail

Nackawic-Millville Rural Community council believes the municipality is an ideal location to house the proposed new regional corrections facility.

In a news release on June 23, Nackawic-Millville Mayor Tim Fox confirmed council unanimously approved the formal submission of an expression of interest to the Department of Transportation and Infrastructure to become the location of the new facility.

The release explained the municipality met DTI's June 23 deadline for submissions.

Fox said Nackawic-Millville's proposal included two potential sites for the correctional facility that would meet the criterion set by the department.

In the media release, Fox said both identified forested sites are of sufficient size to provide a substantial treed buffer from adjacent properties.

The proposed sites also featured access to electrical service and to major roads that do not require travel through residential subdivisions.

The release said the submission included a memorandum of understanding (MOU) between Nackawic-Millville and the landowner.

Nackawic-Millville's proposal also highlighted what it described as the sites' ideal location at approximately the halfway point between Woodstock and Fredericton courthouses. It noted the new facility falls within an hour's drive of either courthouse.

The submission also notes Nackawic-Millville sits halfway between Saint John and Madawaska Regional Correctional Facilities, Upper River Valley Hospital in Waterville, near Hartland, and Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital in Fredericton.

"We believe that we are proposing the most appropriate and efficient site to locate this new facility," said Fox, "and with the other community improvements that we have in the works, the timing of this could not be better for our community."

Nackawic-Millville is the second Upper St. John River Valley community to express interest in becoming the location for the proposed facility after plans to build it in Fredericton fell through.

Woodstock also expressed interest, highlighting the new facility's quick access to the Woodstock courthouse, the Upper River Valley Hospital, the Trans Canada Highway, and its location between the Saint John and Madawaska correctional facilities.

Judy Désalliers, a communication officer for the Department of Justice and Public Safety, said Minister Kris Austin received correspondence from multiple local governments interested in building the new jail in their communities. It is unclear how many met the official submission deadline.

Désalliers said the minister wants the provincial government to decide on the jail location as soon as possible.

"A new jail is needed, and the department needs to advance, as quickly as is possible, to site selection and then construction," Désalliers said in her response to the River Valley Sun on behalf of Minister Austin. "This is a priority."

She said criteria for the new facility include property size, location, access, zoning, services and cost.

Jim Dumville, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, River Valley Sun