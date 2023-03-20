Nackawic-Millville Rural Community council news

Nackawic-Millville's housing outlook took a substantial step forward Monday, March 6, when Deputy Mayor Greg MacFarlane presented a consultant study outlining the feasibility of a potential 73-home subdivision in the heart of town.

On behalf of the Destination Nackawic Economic Development Council, MacFarlane delivered the report prepared by GEMTEC Consulting Engineers and Scientists about the proposed two-phase Nackawic Subdivision project.

The proposed subdivision targets 50 acres of undeveloped land behind the Nackawic Middle School.

MacFarlane explained phase one of the plan projects 35 building lots for town/garden homes, bungalows and detached single-family homes, with the second phase adding 38 for a total of 73 lots.

The plan includes providing services of paved roads, a watercourse crossing, water and fire hydrants, sanitary service and a lift station, storm sewer, curb and gutter, sidewalks on one side of the streets, above-ground power and street lighting.

MacFarlane explained the GEMTEC report determined the town's existing water supply and wastewater treatment facilities can handle the additional load from the proposed subdivision.

The GEMTEC financial analysis projected development costs of $2.3 million for phase one, with $3.8 million for phase two.

"This is pretty exciting," MacFarlane said, noting the Nackawic-Millville Rural Community council's next step is to find funding opportunities and garner private developer involvement.

He said the subdivision must be shovel-ready for developers.

"We hope to break ground in April 2024," MacFarlane said.

Once phase one is completed, he expects interest will grow for phase two.

2. Upgrading Millville ballfield

CAO Kathryn Clark told council members she and Coun. Colin Trail met with Justin Christie of Glenn Group regarding the Millville ballfield rehabilitation project.

"We talked about what we see going on in Millville," she explained.

She explained Nackawic-Millville Rural Community is looking at setting up a 99-year lease for the facility.

3. Rural community's newest staff member introduced

Nackawic-Millville's newest administrative staff member attended the March 6 council meeting. The CAO introduced NoraLynn Carr, who began that day as the community's chief financial officer and assistant clerk.

4. `Dumfries group proposes community-hall committee

Council reviewed a letter from Marie Tretiak and Michelle Carr, suggesting a local committee oversees events at the Dumfries Community Hall.

"A group of Dumfries/Ward 5 community volunteers have expressed interest in forming a committee with the purpose to plan and host community events," they wrote.

Tretiak and Carr explained the hall provides a place to gather.

"We are not looking at raising money required for building upgrades and maintenance," they wrote, "However, occasionally, funds accumulated may be directed to purchase or replenish various items."

Coun. Bob Simpson called their efforts an "interesting undertaking," suggesting it could be a model for other halls in the Nackawic-Millville Rural Community. He said the CAO should explore an agreement.

Coun. Trail questioned whether council should create a blanket policy to cover all halls.

Coun. Errol Graham pointed out that the municipality only owns some community facilities.

CAO Clark said staff would study the issue.

Jim Dumville, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, River Valley Sun