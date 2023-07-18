Nackawic-Millville Council News

The engineering consulting firm overseeing the $416,000 upgrade of a Millville park will work with a contractor to bring costs in line with estimates.

CAO Kathryn Clark told council members at the July 4 council meeting that three firms' tender bids to carry out the work at the park and ballfield on the former school property surpassed the engineer's estimates.

She explained all three tendered bids offered prices significantly higher than the estimates provided by landscape architect Glenn Group Ltd.

"The bids are over budget, and Glenn Group is recommending negotiations begin with the low bid contractor to attempt to bring the project back on budget," Clark told council.

When questioned by council, Clark said bids were approximately $100,000 over the estimated cost for the project.

Council members Robert Simpson and Colin Trail agreed with the engineer negotiating to bring the price down but cautioned against sacrificing the project's quality.

Deputy Mayor Greg MacFarlane advised against any decision reducing the scope of the planned work.

"We shouldn't skimp on quality to find a way to get it done," he said.

MacFarlane compared the Millville park project to the Nackawic waterfront, noting they found a way to complete the project despite higher-than-expected costs.

The Millvile project includes significant upgrades to the ballfield and park, construction of a new building housing an outdoor kitchen, covered picnic tables and two public washrooms, new signage and improvements to the playground area and equipment.

Clark said the contractors submitted bids to cover the full scope of the work.

Under the funding arrangement, the federal government committed $231,000 through the Canada Communities Building Fund, and the province will cover $175,274 courtesy of the Regional Development Corporation. Nackawic-Millville is left paying only $10,000 if the project moves forward on budget.

2. North York fire chief submits resignation

North York Fire Chief Justin McGuigan submitted a resignation letter to Nackawic-Millville, effective immediately.

He explained he accepted a new position with the Fredericton Fire Department and could not continue his role with North York.

Council advised CAO Kathryn Clark to respond to McGuigan, saying the town accepts his resignation and thanks him for his years of service.

Clark explained Deputy Chief Reuben Carter, Captain Mike Agrell and Shelby Wagner will assist in the department's operation until a new chief is announced.

Coun. Colin Trail recommended that council fill the vacant position as soon as possible.

3. Nackawic Arena compressors in bad shape

Nackawic-Millville Recreation and Parks Director Mike Wilson recommended council immediately use available reserve funds to complete the long-needed work of the arena's two compressors.

"The Nackawic Arena's compressors are in dire need of overhauls, and I would like to request that the reserve fund that was raised by the community be accessed and funds used to do the necessary work on the compressors," Wilson wrote in a report to council.

He explained the last overhaul on one compressor was in 2012 and the other in 2013.

"This is quite a bit past the recommended timeframe for the maintenance," he said.

Wilson also included two detailed quotes. A proposal from CHIMCO quoted a price of $16,752 plus tax, while Black and MacDonald quoted $17,070 plus tax.

He recommended Black and MacDonald, noting they provided ongoing maintenance over the past few years.

CAO Kathryn Clark told council the reserve funds, collected through fundraising events, currently sits near $52,000, more than enough to cover the cost of the overhaul.

Council approved awarding the project to Black and MacDonald.

Coun. Katie Nozzolillo said it could be money well spent, noting the devastating financial loss if the arena can't operate.

"It's not worth losing our ice," she said.

Jim Dumville, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, River Valley Sun