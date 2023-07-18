Nackawic festival delivers smiles all around

The smiles told the story. More than 1,400 people and over 40 small business owners gathered on the Nackawic waterfront Saturday, July 15, for the annual Big Axe Craft Beer Festival. Most of both groups wore broad smiles during the fun event.

Even Mother Nature smiled upon the festival. As dark thunderclouds passed to the south and north, the festival grounds remained dry and mostly under bright sunshine.

"Everybody mentions all the smiles. Everyone was having a great time," said Big Axe Brewery owner and lead festival organizer Peter Cole. "That's what we want to see."

This year marked the fifth for the festival. — each one a sellout. While this year's event took a little longer to sell out, Cole said ticket buyers gobbled up all the more than 1,400 tickets by the time the gates opened at 4 p.m. Saturday.

While he still hasn't analyzed ticket sales, Cole knows some travelled far to Nackawic-Millville to share the fun.

He said he talked to one person from British Columbia.

Cole said each year provides information to improve the festival for both participating vendors and attendees.

Despite some last-minute cancellations, primarily because of staffing issues, Cole said more than 40 craft beer, cider, wine and spirits producers had booths at this year's festival. He said most offered positive feedback about their experience.

Festival attendees arrived in various modes of transportation - by car, boat and bus load.

Cars filled the parking lots around the waterfront park, Nackawic Arena, and the Nackawic Lions Club. Boats lined the shore near the Nackawic Marina.

Buses transported ticket holders from across the province, including Fredericton, Saint John and Woodstock.

He said this year's event added more buses and more food trucks.

Nackawic-Millville Mayor Tim Fox and other community officials played host on specific buses to welcome visitors to the community.

As he mingled with the smiling crowd on the festival grounds, the mayor said the event helps promote the community and its waterfront. Fox said the annual festival delivers a score of benefits.

"A lot of people don't know that all proceeds go to charity," he said.

Cole explained money raised by the festival goes to United Way Centre, which had a booth at the festival. It serves the Fredericton and York County areas. It directs the money from the festival to a Nackawic Community Fund, which divides it into various causes within the Nackawic-Millville Rural Community.

Fox and Cole noted the economic benefit the annual beer fest brings to the community.

Cole said those attending the event support area businesses like restaurants, Upper Valley hotels, campgrounds and houseboat rentals.

He praised the hardworking volunteers and the continuous support of the Nackawic-Millville council and staff.

"We couldn't do this with the support of the town council," he said. And I can't say enough about the town staff."

Cole also praised Big Axe Brewery staff.

"We have the best staff," he said. "They're as passionate about the festival as we are,"

Jim Dumville, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, River Valley Sun