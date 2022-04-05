Vaccine advisory committee says provinces should prep to offer 2nd COVID-19 boosters

·3 min read

OTTAWA — Provinces and territories should quickly get ready to offer fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the coming weeks starting with people over the age of 80 and long-term care residents, the National Advisory Committee on Immunization recommended Tuesday.

NACI strongly recommended a second booster for people between 70 and 79 years of age, and said they may also be offered to people from First Nations, Métis, and Inuit communities.

"Preliminary data indicate that a second booster dose provides additional protection, including against severe disease," the committee reported Tuesday.

In general, a second booster dose should be given 6 months after the patients got their first booster shots, NACI says, though that optimal timeline will need to be weighed against how rampant COVID-19 is at the local level.

The committee also suggests a recent COVID-19 infection should be factored in, since boosters are best offered at least three months after symptom onset or a positive test.

The latest NACI advice also said a second booster appears to be as safe as previous doses and is well tolerated.

The committee is still studying whether a second booster shot is necessary for younger adults and adolescents.

Second boosters, or fourth doses, are not approved by Health Canada but can still be offered on an "off-label" basis.

The recommendations were made in light of the potential for waning effectiveness of booster doses against severe disease. Several provinces have already offered a second booster to higher-risk groups with plans to expand eligibility soon.

Approximately 90 per cent of Canadians over the age of 18 are considered fully vaccinated in Canada as of March 27, which for the majority of Canadians means two doses of the vaccines approved by Health Canada.

NACI recommended a third shot for adults in December but people have been slower to get their boosters than they were to get the first and second doses.

Just 57 per cent of people over 18 years old have received a booster dose, according to data from the Public Health Agency of Canada.

Older people who are at higher risk of severe outcomes related to the virus have been more amenable to the idea of extra jabs, with more than 84 per cent of seniors over 70 getting a third dose and 68 per cent of those aged 50 to 69.

The Council of Chief Medical Officers of Health urged Canadians Tuesday to follow advice on boosters.

"Staying up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccines provides you with strong protection against severe illness and hospitalization and helps to reduce the overall impact and severity at the population level," the council said in a statement.

The new NACI recommendations come at the same time as concerning indications that Canada may already be heading into another pandemic wave. The medical officers of health said vaccines are the best line of defence against a surge in hospitalizations.

"Vaccination remains the most important tool to protect ourselves and our communities against the impacts of future waves of COVID-19," they said.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 5, 2022.

Laura Osman, The Canadian Press

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Canada's vaccine advisory body recommends 'rapid deployment' of 2nd booster shots for 80+

    Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) is now strongly recommending the "rapid deployment" of second COVID-19 booster shots for seniors aged 80 and up in the community and those living in long-term care and other congregate settings. In NACI's latest statement, released on Tuesday, the advisory body stressed the need to ward off "protection against severe disease potentially decreasing over time following the first booster dose" and mitigate the risk of highly transmissible

  • 2nd booster shots now available in Durham and Johnston counties. Here’s who qualifies

    The Food and Drug Administration authorized second booster shots of the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna coronavirus vaccines last week for adults over 50.

  • Here's What We Know About The New XE Omicron Variant

    Here we go again.

  • 4th doses of COVID-19 vaccines coming to Ontarians 60+ as hospitalizations surpass 1,000 mark

    Ontarians aged 60 or over will soon be able to get a fourth dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, as hospitalizations on Tuesday climbed past the 1,000 mark for the first time since February. The province logged 1,091 COVID-19 hospitalizations today, an increase of about 38 per cent from the week before. Health Minister Christine Elliott said Ontarians aged 60 or older will soon be able to receive a fourth dose of vaccine to "provide an added level of protection." The news comes after Canada's National Ad

  • New COVID variants found in the UK and China; How to prepare for a new wave of infections

    Two new COVID subvariants have been found – one in China and another in the United Kingdom. How dangerous are they and should the US be concerned?

  • Ottawa considers definition of 'fully vaccinated' in review of federal worker mandate

    The federal government could consider including booster shots in the next version of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for its workers. The government must review the need for the vaccine mandate policy, which currently requires federal public servants to get two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine or face unpaid leave after six months. That timeline runs out this week and while Treasury Board has consulted with unions over the last several weeks, the Public Service Alliance of Canada says it has no notion

  • Quebec extends mask mandate order for month of April amid rise in hospitalizations

    QUEBEC — The Quebec government is reversing its decision to lift its mask mandate and will instead maintain the health order for indoor public spaces until at least the end of the month. Interim public health director Dr. Luc Boileau told reporters today in Quebec City he changed his recommendation due to the rise in COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations across the province. The government had said the mask mandate would be removed in all indoor public spaces except transit by mid-April. Boil

  • NACI recommends 'rapid deployment' of 2nd COVID-19 booster for some people

    Canada's National Advisory Committee on Immunization now strongly recommends that provinces prepare for the "rapid deployment" of second COVID-19 booster shots for people aged 80 or older and those living in long-term care and other congregate settings. In a statement, released on Tuesday, NACI cites "concerning trends in the COVID-19 pandemic." "In the context of protection against severe disease potentially decreasing over time following the first booster dose, and/or risk of immune evasion by

  • Motorists beware as Ontario braces for days of messy rain and snow

    A robust low-pressure system will swirl over the Great Lakes region this week and bring a spell of messy, disruptive weather to Ontario.

  • 2 Dividend Rock Stars in Deep-Value Territory!

    Fairfax Financial Holdings (TSX:FFH) is one of the most intriguing value stocks that Canadian investors should take advantage of while it's cheap. The post 2 Dividend Rock Stars in Deep-Value Territory! appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • Here are the COVID-19 treatments available in B.C. and who's eligible to receive them

    More than two years into the COVID-19 pandemic, there are a few options for treating the disease available to patients in B.C., but not everyone who falls sick is eligible to receive them. As of April 4, there are just two therapeutic medications approved here for use in patients with mild or moderate symptoms — Sotrovimab and Paxlovid. Both treatments must be started within five days of developing symptoms, according to the B.C. Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC), and they're only available to

  • Photos show wreckage of world's largest airplane in Ukraine

    The Antonov An-225 "Mriya," with a wingspan of 290 feet, was destroyed in a Russian attack in February.

  • 3 Popular TSX Stocks: Which Would I Buy for My Retirement Portfolio?

    A lot of investors have a hard time choosing which stocks to hold in a retirement portfolio. Should you hold these three stocks? The post 3 Popular TSX Stocks: Which Would I Buy for My Retirement Portfolio? appeared first on The Motley Fool Canada.

  • The FDA Now Recommends a Second COVID-19 Vaccine Booster for Certain Groups

    FDA announced second boosters of COVID-19 vaccines for adults 50 and older, and certain immunocompromised people, who received Moderna and Pfizer vaccines at least 4 months ago.

  • Quebec reports seven more COVID-19 deaths and 57-patient rise in hospitalizations

    MONTREAL — Quebec is reporting seven more deaths attributed to COVID-19 today and a 57-patient rise in hospitalizations. Health authorities say 1,407 people are hospitalized with the disease after 158 patients were admitted in the past 24 hours and 101 were discharged. There are 69 people listed in intensive care, a drop of three. Officials are reporting 2,331 new COVID-19 cases based on PCR testing, which is limited to certain high-risk groups. They say 1,230 new positive results from take-home

  • Feds consider definition of "fully vaccinated" in review of federal worker mandate

    OTTAWA — The federal government will consider whether to include booster shots in the next version of the COVID-19 vaccine mandate for its workers, the Treasury Board said as it reviews the rules. The government must review the need for the policy, which currently requires federal public servants to get two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine or face unpaid leave, after six months. That timeline runs out this week and while Treasury Board has consulted with unions over the last several weeks, the Publ

  • He did it again. 93-year-old runner Canio Polosa of London, Ont., secures 3 more Canadian records

    Retired doctor, 93-year-old Canio Polosa was hoping to finish Saturday's 10K race in London, Ont., in an hour and 20 minutes. He'd been training all winter and had already secured a 5K Canadian Masters Athletics record last fall. Turns out Polosa is even faster than he thought. He finished the Springbank Sprint 10K in 1:14:04. How does he do it? "I just keep working, doing something that I think helps," said a soft-spoken Polosa at the end of the race. "It was so much better than he expected," s

  • Flyers bench Keith Yandle to end record ironman streak at 989 games

    Phil Kessel now owns the NHL's longest active ironman streak, sitting just 21 back of Yandle's consecutive games played record.

  • Panthers overcome 4-goal deficit for 7-6 OT win over Devils

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Gustav Forsling scored twice, including at 1:45 of overtime, and the Florida Panthers overcame a four-goal deficit and beat the New Jersey Devils 7-6 on Saturday. Aleksander Barkov also had two goals. Defenseman Radko Gudas, Ben Chiarot and Brandon Montour each scored for Florida, which won its third straight game. Spencer Knight stopped six shots, picking up the victory in relief of goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who was pulled after allowing six goals on 25 shots in the first two

  • Making the case for each of the NHL's Norris Trophy contenders

    Four players have legitimate arguments to win the Norris Trophy this season. Here's the case for each one.