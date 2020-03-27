What Is NACCO Industries's (NYSE:NC) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Tanked?

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) share price has dived 34% in the last thirty days. Even longer term holders have taken a real hit with the stock declining 24% in the last year.

All else being equal, a share price drop should make a stock more attractive to potential investors. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. The implication here is that long term investors have an opportunity when expectations of a company are too low. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). A high P/E ratio means that investors have a high expectation about future growth, while a low P/E ratio means they have low expectations about future growth.

Does NACCO Industries Have A Relatively High Or Low P/E For Its Industry?

We can tell from its P/E ratio of 5.12 that sentiment around NACCO Industries isn't particularly high. If you look at the image below, you can see NACCO Industries has a lower P/E than the average (7.3) in the oil and gas industry classification.

NYSE:NC Price Estimation Relative to Market March 27th 2020

Its relatively low P/E ratio indicates that NACCO Industries shareholders think it will struggle to do as well as other companies in its industry classification. Many investors like to buy stocks when the market is pessimistic about their prospects. If you consider the stock interesting, further research is recommended. For example, I often monitor director buying and selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. If earnings are growing quickly, then the 'E' in the equation will increase faster than it would otherwise. That means unless the share price increases, the P/E will reduce in a few years. A lower P/E should indicate the stock is cheap relative to others -- and that may attract buyers.

Most would be impressed by NACCO Industries earnings growth of 13% in the last year. And earnings per share have improved by 136% annually, over the last three years. With that performance, you might expect an above average P/E ratio.

A Limitation: P/E Ratios Ignore Debt and Cash In The Bank

Don't forget that the P/E ratio considers market capitalization. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. The exact same company would hypothetically deserve a higher P/E ratio if it had a strong balance sheet, than if it had a weak one with lots of debt, because a cashed up company can spend on growth.

While growth expenditure doesn't always pay off, the point is that it is a good option to have; but one that the P/E ratio ignores.

Is Debt Impacting NACCO Industries's P/E?

With net cash of US$99m, NACCO Industries has a very strong balance sheet, which may be important for its business. Having said that, at 49% of its market capitalization the cash hoard would contribute towards a higher P/E ratio.

The Verdict On NACCO Industries's P/E Ratio

NACCO Industries trades on a P/E ratio of 5.1, which is below the US market average of 13.4. The net cash position gives plenty of options to the business, and the recent improvement in EPS is good to see. One might conclude that the market is a bit pessimistic, given the low P/E ratio. What can be absolutely certain is that the market has become more pessimistic about NACCO Industries over the last month, with the P/E ratio falling from 7.7 back then to 5.1 today. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might be a bad sign, but for deep value investors this stock might justify some research.

When the market is wrong about a stock, it gives savvy investors an opportunity. If it is underestimating a company, investors can make money by buying and holding the shares until the market corrects itself. Although we don't have analyst forecasts shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

But note: NACCO Industries may not be the best stock to buy. So take a peek at this free list of interesting companies with strong recent earnings growth (and a P/E ratio below 20).

