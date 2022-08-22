NACCO Industries (NYSE:NC) Is Paying Out A Dividend Of $0.2075

The board of NACCO Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NC) has announced that it will pay a dividend on the 15th of September, with investors receiving $0.2075 per share. Including this payment, the dividend yield on the stock will be 1.9%, which is a modest boost for shareholders' returns.

NACCO Industries' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While yield is important, another factor to consider about a company's dividend is whether the current payout levels are feasible. However, NACCO Industries' earnings easily cover the dividend. As a result, a large proportion of what it earned was being reinvested back into the business.

Over the next year, EPS could expand by 54.4% if recent trends continue. Assuming the dividend continues along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 4.4% by next year, which is in a pretty sustainable range.

Dividend Volatility

Although the company has a long dividend history, it has been cut at least once in the last 10 years. Since 2012, the annual payment back then was $2.13, compared to the most recent full-year payment of $0.83. The dividend has shrunk at around 9.0% a year during that period. Generally, we don't like to see a dividend that has been declining over time as this can degrade shareholders' returns and indicate that the company may be running into problems.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

With a relatively unstable dividend, and a poor history of shrinking dividends, it's even more important to see if EPS is growing. NACCO Industries has impressed us by growing EPS at 54% per year over the past five years. Earnings have been growing rapidly, and with a low payout ratio we think that the company could turn out to be a great dividend stock.

We Really Like NACCO Industries' Dividend

In summary, it is good to see that the dividend is staying consistent, and we don't think there is any reason to suspect this might change over the medium term. Earnings are easily covering distributions, and the company is generating plenty of cash. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 3 warning signs for NACCO Industries that you should be aware of before investing. Is NACCO Industries not quite the opportunity you were looking for? Why not check out our selection of top dividend stocks.

