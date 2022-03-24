Nabela Noor and Husband Welcome First Baby, a Daughter: 'Our Favorite'

nabela welcomes baby

Nabela Noor is officially a mom.

The YouTuber and activist, 30, welcomed her first baby, a daughter, with husband Seth Martin on Wednesday, March 16, she announced Thursday.

She shared the exciting news with a video on Instagram, in which she reaches for a glass in her kitchen cupboard before turning around to reveal the newborn in her arms. Her husband joins her at the end of the clip as he puts his arm around Noor and the pair smile for the camera.

"Our favorite #pocketsofpeace 🤍 03.16.2022," she captioned the video, which she posted in conjunction with her Nabela Noor Home account.

The Bangladeshi-American activist/author announced her pregnancy news exclusively with PEOPLE back in September, sharing that she and her husband had been trying to conceive for more than six years. They celebrated their six-year wedding anniversary in August.

"This is our rainbow baby after our very public, devastating miscarriage," she said. "This miracle pregnancy came just a little over two and a half weeks after our miscarriage as a complete and total surprise and miracle. Our rainbow baby came to us when we were in the middle of our deepest storm and completely took us by surprise."

She revealed the sex of their baby exclusively with PEOPLE later that month, sharing that she and Martin were "so thrilled" to be having a daughter.

Nabela Noor baby shower

Kinna Shaffer

"It feels so surreal. I've always wanted to have my very best girlfriend. And now I will. My forever best friend."

"Seth and I went into our reveal with no votes or preferences towards boy or girl. I think after you suffer a loss like a miscarriage, just the thought of having a healthy baby that makes it into this world is the biggest blessing," added Noor. "So the event was both a celebration of this miracle of a pregnancy as well as a fun gender reveal. And it was absolutely magical."