Nabaltec Third Quarter 2022 Earnings: EPS: €1.38 (vs €0.49 in 3Q 2021)

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

Nabaltec (ETR:NTG) Third Quarter 2022 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: €56.6m (up 21% from 3Q 2021).

  • Net income: €12.1m (up 183% from 3Q 2021).

  • Profit margin: 22% (up from 9.2% in 3Q 2021). The increase in margin was driven by higher revenue.

  • EPS: €1.38 (up from €0.49 in 3Q 2021).

earnings-and-revenue-growth
earnings-and-revenue-growth

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Nabaltec Earnings Insights

Looking ahead, revenue is forecast to stay flat during the next 3 years, in line with the revenue forecast for the Chemicals industry in Germany.

Performance of the German Chemicals industry.

The company's shares are up 16% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

Be aware that Nabaltec is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis that you should know about...

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

