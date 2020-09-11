Naagin 5 Actor Sharad Malhotra Transforms into 'Cheel', His Kasam Co-star Kratika Sengar Has Hilarious Response

After actors Surbhi Chandna and Mohit Sehgal, who are playing Bani and Jay in Naagin 5, remembered their past life. Now, it is actor Sharad Malhotra, who plays the role of Veer, will realise his true powers.

While Surbhi dons the role of Naagin, Mohit took the character of Naag and Sharad plays the antagonist Cheel. In the upcoming episode, Veer will attack Jay and a furious Bani will take revenge on Veer.

Sharad took to Instagram to share the glimpse of the upcoming episode, "Don't miss this WEEKEND special in #naagin5 at 8pm only on @colorstv (sic)," he captioned the clip on Instagram.

Sharad's Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki co-star Kratika Sengar had a hilarious response to the clip. She wrote, “Waah kya ude ho... Bas aise he udte raho.” To which, Sharad replied, “Bas itne saalon se ud hi rahe hain.”

Meanwhile, Surbhi, Mohit and Sharad took over the show after Hina Khan, Dheeraj Dhoopar and Mohit Malhotra did the initial few episodes. Also, Anjum Fakih, Parag Tyagi, Gaurav Wadhwa and Aahna Sharma have joined the cast of the Naagin 5.