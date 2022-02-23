NAACP Image Awards: Issa Rae, Barry Jenkins, Trevor Noah Join Winners List on Night 2

The NAACP Image Awards honored Issa Rae, Barry Jenkins and others in the writing, directing and short-form categories on the second night of the ceremonies.

Rae picked up the Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series prize for the series finale of “Insecure” titled “Everything’s Gonna Be, Okay?,” which she also starred in and executive produced.

Jenkins won Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series for “The Underground Railroad,” the miniseries adapted from Colson Whitehead’s Pulitzer-winning novel.

Among other winners Tuesday night, Trevor Noah was named Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble for “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.”

Oscar-winning drama “Judas and the Black Messiah” picked up twin nods for Outstanding Writing (Shaka King, Will Berson, Kenny Lucas, Keith Lucas) and Outstanding Directing (King) in a Motion Picture.

The non-televised honors known as the NAACP Image Awards Virtual Experience are hosted by actor and comedian Affion Crockett this year, and announced over five nights, from Feb. 21-Feb. 25. Audiences can tune watch the ceremonies virtually by visiting naacpimageawards.net and youtube.com/naacpimageawards.

Will Smith, Nikole Hannah-Jones and Stacey Abrams were among those who took home awards on the first night of the ceremony.

The live telecast of the 53rd NAACP Awards will be hosted by Anthony Anderson and features a performance by Mary J. Blige on Feb. 26 at 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT on BET.

Read below for the full list night two winners:

Outstanding Short-Form Series – Comedy or Drama

“Between the Scenes” – The Daily Show

Outstanding Short-Form Series or Special – Reality/Nonfiction

“Token of a Great Day” – Lynching Postcards:

Outstanding Short-Form (Live Action)

“When The Sun Sets (Lakutshon’ Ilanga)”

Outstanding Short-Form (Animated)

“Us Again”

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

Issa Rae- “Insecure” – Episode #510 “Everything’s Gonna Be, Okay?!”

Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series

Davita Scarlett- “The Good Fight” – 505

Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special

Abdul Williams- “Salt-N-Pepa”

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture

Shaka King, Will Berson, Kenny Lucas, Keith Lucas- “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

Bashir Salahuddin, Diallo Riddle – “South Side” – “Tornado” (208)

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series

Barry Jenkins- “The Underground Railroad”

Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special

Kenny Leon- “Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia”

Outstanding Directing in a Documentary

Samantha Knowles, Yoruba Richen, Geeta Gandbhir, Nadia Hallgren- “Black and Missing”- Ep 103

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture

Shaka King- “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Special Award: NAACP Activist of the Year

Scot X. Esdaile