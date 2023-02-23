NAACP Image Awards: Glynn Turman, Jennifer Hudson, Quinta Brunson and Tab Time Among Early Winners

Winners for this year’s NAACP Image Awards are being announced daily this week, ahead of the live telecast airing Saturday on BET.

TVLine is denoting the TV winners down below, as they are announced throughout the week.

More from TVLine

Heading into this year’s ceremony, ABC’s Abbott Elementary was the most nominated TV series, amassing nine nominations (including for Outstanding Comedy); ABC’s black-ish followed in the comedy race with seven nominations. On the drama side, Starz’s P-Valley and OWN’s Queen Sugar each collected six total nominations.

Among limited series, Peacock’s The Best Man: The Final Chapters fared best with seven nods, followed by Netflix’s From Scratch and Apple TV+’s The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (with six nods a piece).

The NAACP Image Awards — which celebrate the accomplishments of people of color in the fields of television, music, literature and film — will air live on BET this Saturday, Feb. 25 at 8/7c, hosted by The Equalizer‘s Queen Latifah.

Best of TVLine

Get more from TVLine.com : Follow us on Twitter , Facebook , Newsletter

Click here to read the full article.