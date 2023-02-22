NAACP Image Awards: Trevor Noah, Jennifer Hudson, Lizzo’s ’Big Grrrls’ Among Night 2 Winners, Joining Beyoncé, ‘Black Panther’ And More
UPDATED with Night 2 winners: The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, Jennifer Hudson, Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls and books from Viola Davis, Stacey Abrams and the late Michael K. Williams scored wins on the second night of the 54th NAACP Image Awards.
Organizers are rolling out winners across the week leading up to the main awards ceremony Saturday, February 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET and simulcast across network siblings BET Her, CBS, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, MTV, MTV2, Paramount Network, Pop TV, Smithsonian, TV Land and VH1.
Night 1 winners included Beyoncé, Rihanna and the music of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Winners will continue to roll out through Friday leading into Saturday’s main event.
Tonight, The Daily Show was named Outstanding Variety or Game Show (Series or Special), while Lizzo’s Big Grrrls scored in the Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series category. Hudson was named Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble, while Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble went to Tabitha Brown for Tab Time.
Among the literary winners revealed tonight were Davis for her memoir Finding Me, Abrams and Kitt Thomas for their children’s book Stacey’s Remarkable Books, and Williams and Jon Sternfeld for the memoir Scenes From My Life which was published less than year after Williams died from a drug overdose at age 54.
Check out the 2023 Images Awards winners list so far below.
PREVIOULSY, February 20 PM: The NAACP kicked off the first night of the 54th NAACP Image Awards honoring the likes of Beyoncé, Rihanna and the music of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Khleo Thomas took the reigns of the NAACP Image Awards’ Virtual Experience as host where Crystal Renee Hayslett, Echo Kellum, and Jotaka Eaddy made an appearance as presenters of night one. The week-long event invites fans to join the celebration in honoring the achievements and performances of people of color in more than 80 categories.
The 54th NAACP Image Awards are set to air on linear television on Saturday, February 25 at 8 p.m. ET on BET. The show will be simulcasted across Paramount Global networks including BET HER, CBS, CMT, Comedy Central, LOGO, MTV, MTV2, Paramount Network, POP TV, Smithsonian, TV Land, and VH1.
Night one winners included Beyoncé for the Outstanding Female Artist, Outstanding Soul/R&B Song for “Cuff It” and Outstanding Album for Renaissance. Rihanna took the award for Outstanding Video/Visual Album for “Lift Me Up” while the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack took the trophy for the Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album category.
NAACP Image Awards Winners List
NIGHT 2
Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction
Take My Hand
Dolen Perkins-Valdez
Outstanding Literary Work – Non-Fiction
Finding Me
Viola Davis
Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author
Illustrated Black History: Honoring the Iconic and the Unseen
George McCalman
Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/ Autobiography
Scenes from My Life
Michael K. Williams, Jon Sternfeld
Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional
Black Joy: Stories of Resistance, Resilience, and Restoration
Tracey Lewis-Giggetts
Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry
To the Realization of Perfect Helplessness
Robin Coste Lewis
Outstanding Literary Work – Children
Stacey’s Remarkable Books
Stacey Abrams, Kitt Thomas
Outstanding Literary Work – Youth/Teens
Cookies & Milk
Shawn Amos
Outstanding Variety or Game Show (Series or Special)
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble
Tabitha Brown
Tab Time
Outstanding Reality Program/Reality Competition Series
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble
Jennifer Hudson
The Jennifer Hudson Show
Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)
ABC News 20/20 Michelle Obama: The Light We Carry, A Conversation with Robin Roberts
NIGHT 1
Outstanding International Song
“No Woman No Cry” – Tems
Outstanding Jazz Album – Instrumental
“JID014 (Jazz is Dead)” – Henry Franklin, Ali Shaheed Muhammad, Adrian Younge
Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song
“Positive” – Erica Campbell
Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album
“Kingdom Book One” – Maverick City Music & Kirk Franklin
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)
Silk Sonic – “Love’s Train”
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)
Chris Brown feat. Wizkid – “Call Me Every Day”
Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album
“Lift Me Up” – Rihanna
Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever – Music From and Inspired By – Ryan Coogler, Ludwig Göransson, Archie Davis and Dave Jordan
Outstanding Male Artist
Chris Brown – “BREEZY” (Deluxe)
Outstanding Female Artist
Beyoncé – “Renaissance”
Outstanding Soul/R&B Song
Cuff It – “Beyoncé”
Outstanding Hip-Hop/Rap Song
“Hotel Lobby” – Quavo, Takeoff
Outstanding Album
“Renaissance” – Beyoncé
