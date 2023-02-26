NAACP Image Awards 2023 Red Carpet: Best Dressed

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Quinta Brunson and Kyla Pratt at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards red carpet on Saturday night.

Stars stunned on the red carpet at the 54th NAACP Image Awards on Saturday.

The two-hour live show, hosted by Queen Latifah, took place in Pasadena, California, in front of a live audience for the first time in three years. The special aired live on BET.

Although the red carpet event was not televised, celebrities showed up rocking impressive looks nonetheless.

Check out all the looks below:

Quinta Brunson

Quinta Brunson

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Sheryl Lee Ralph

Kyla Pratt

Kyla Pratt

Tyler James Williams

Tyler James Williams

Kenya Moore

Kenya Moore

Jabari Banks

Jabari Banks

Marcus Scribner

Marcus Scribner

Lisa Ann Walter

Lisa Ann Walter

Jimmy Jean-Louis

Jimmy Jean-Louis