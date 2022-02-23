NAACP Image Awards: Barry Jenkins & Issa Rae Among Winners On Second Of Five Ceremonies Leading To Big Night

UPDATED with Tuesday night winners: Barry Jenkins, Issa Rae, The Daily Show, South Side and Judas and the Black Messiah (twice) were among the winners on the Night 2 of the 53rd NAACP Image Awards.

The organization is revealing several winners every night this week in the lead-up to Saturday’s main show, which will air live on BET. See below for the full list of winners announced thus far.

PREVIOUSLY, Monday: The NAACP has begun handing out its 53rd annual Image Awards, which will roll out over six consecutive nights starting tonight.

Winners in non-televised award categories will be announced starting at 5 p.m. PT every night this week on naacpimageawards.net and the NAACP Image Awards YouTube channel, leading up to the televised ceremony on Saturday, February 26. The virtual shows will be hosted by actor-comic Affion Crockett, with Black-ish star Anthony Anderson emceeing the main event, which BET will air live at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET.

Former ESPN personality Jamele Hill is the first double winner at this year’s Image Awards, scoring twice for her podcast Jemele Hill Is Unbothered. Other big-name winners announced Monday night include Will Smith, Stacey Abrams, Cicely Tyson, Sherri Shepherd and Tabitha Brown. See the list of winners revealed so far below and the nightly list of categories here.

This year’s Roy Wilkins Civil Rights Award will be presented to members of the Mexican American Legislative Caucus, Texas House Democratic Caucus and Texas Legislative Black Caucus. Samuel L. Jackson previously was revealed as recipient of the NAACP Chairman’s Award, and Nikole Hannah-Jones — the Pulitzer Prize-winning creator of the 1619 Project — will receive the Social Justice Impact Award.

The Activist of the Year award will be presented to Scot X. Esdaile, president of the Connecticut State Conference of NAACP Branches and a member of the NAACP National Board of Directors, and Youth Activist of the Year will be presented to Channing Hill, NAACP Chapter President of Howard University.

Here are the winners of the 53rd annual NAACP Image Awards announced so far:

TUESDAY

Outstanding Short-Form Series – Comedy or Drama

“Between the Scenes” – The Daily Show

Outstanding Short-Form Series or Special – Reality/Nonfiction

“Token of a Great Day” – Lynching Postcards:

Outstanding Short-Form (Live Action)

“When The Sun Sets (Lakutshon’ Ilanga)”

Outstanding Short-Form (Animated)

“Us Again”

Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

Issa Rae- “Insecure” – Episode #510 “Everything’s Gonna Be, Okay?!”

Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series

Davita Scarlett- “The Good Fight” – 505

Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special

Abdul Williams – “Salt-N-Pepa”

Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture

Shaka King, Will Berson, Kenny Lucas, Keith Lucas – “Judas and the Black Messiah”

Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

Bashir Salahuddin, Diallo Riddle – “South Side” – “Tornado” (208)

Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series

Barry Jenkins – “The Underground Railroad”

Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special

Kenny Leon – “Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia”

Outstanding Directing in a Documentary

Samantha Knowles, Yoruba Richen, Geeta Gandbhir, Nadia Hallgren – “Black and Missing”- Ep 103

Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture

Shaka King – “Judas and the Black Messiah”

MONDAY

Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction

“Long Division” – Kiese Laymon

Outstanding Literary Work – Non-Fiction

“The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story” – Nikole Hannah-Jones

Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author

“Just As I Am” – Cicely Tyson

Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/ Autobiography

“Will”- Will Smith

Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional

“Feeding the Soul (Because It’s My Business)” – Tabitha Brown

Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry

“Perfect Black”- Crystal Wilkinson

Outstanding Literary Work – Children

“Stacey’s Extraordinary Words” – Stacey Abrams Kitt Thomas

Outstanding Literary Work – Youth/Teens

“Ace of Spades”- Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé

Outstanding Podcast – News and Information

“Blindspot: Tulsa Burning”

Outstanding Podcast – Arts and Entertainment

“Jemele Hill is Unbothered”

Outstanding Podcast – Society and Culture

“Jemele Hill is Unbothered”

Outstanding Podcast – Lifestyle / Self-Help

“Two Funny Mamas” – Sherri Shepherd & Kym

