NAACP Image Awards Winners List: DC Young Fly, Issa Rae and ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Win During Second Night of Virtual Ceremonies

DC Young Fly, Issa Rae and “A Black Lady Sketch Show” joined the list of early winners at the 2024 NAACP Image Awards.

DC Young Fly picked up two awards during the second of three nights of virtual Image Awards ceremonies, hosted by Khleo Thomas. He was named outstanding host in a reality/reality competition, game show or variety series or special for emceeing BET’s “Celebrity Squares” and won the outstanding society and culture podcast prize for “The 85 South Show,” which he co-hosts with Karlous Miller and Chico Bean.

Rae, a three-time NAACP Image award winner for her hit series “Insecure,” added to her trophy case by winning a voiceover performance award for playing Jessica Drew a.k.a. Spider-Woman in “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.” Kyla Pratt won the TV voiceover performance prize for another season voicing Penny Proud in “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.”

“A Black Lady Sketch Show” finally won the outstanding variety show (series or special) trophy after two seasons of nabbing the nomination but not winning the prize. The Robin Thede-created comedy show wrapped up its run last year, with 16 Emmy nominations, among them four historic wins for editing and directing.

This second round of winners — presented in variety show, reality programming, children’s programming, short form, voiceover and podcast categories — also included Leslie Jones (“The Daily Show After the Cut”), Eboni K. Williams (“Holding Court with Eboni K. Williams”), “Gracie’s Corner” and the Academy Award-nominated short “The After,” directed by Misan Harriman and starring David Oyelowo.

Presenters for Night 2 of the virtual ceremonies were Dreka Gates, EJ Williams (ABC’s “The Wonder Years”), Judge Mablean (“Justice with Judge Mablean”), Leah Sava Jeffries (Disney+’s “Percy Jackson and the Olympians”) and Taja V. Simpson (BET’s “The Oval”).

The Image Awards will broadcast live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles this Saturday, March 16, at 8 p.m. ET/PT on BET and CBS. Queen Latifah will return to host after emceeing the ceremony for the first time last year. During the broadcast, the NAACP will honor writer, poet and activist Amanda Gorman with the prestigious Chairman’s Award, while Grammy-nominated R&B group New Edition will be inducted into the NAACP Image Awards Hall of Fame.

Special honors will also go to trailblazing R&B singer-songwriter Frankie Beverly, who will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award at the NAACP Image Awards dinner on Thursday, March 14, hosted by Sherri Shepherd. Costume designer, designer and tastemaker June Ambrose will receive this year’s Vanguard Award in salute to her decades as a pioneer in the fashion industry. That award will be presented during the Image Awards fashion show, hosted by Brandee Evans, on Friday, March 15.

The full list of winners from Night 2 can be found below:

Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special)

“A Black Lady Sketch Show”

Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

DC Young Fly – “Celebrity Squares”

Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition or Game Show (Series)

“Wild ‘N Out”

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)

“20/20” – Kerry Washington: Thicker Than Water – A Conversation with Robin Roberts

Outstanding Children’s Program

“Gracie’s Corner”

Outstanding Performance in a Short Form Series

Leslie Jones – “The Daily Show After The Cut”

Outstanding Short Form Series – Comedy or Drama

“Doggyland”

Outstanding Short Form Series – Reality/Nonfiction

“I Was a Soul Train Dancer”

Outstanding Short Form Documentary (Film)

“Black Girls Play: The Story of Hand Games”

Outstanding Short Form (Live Action)

“The After”

Outstanding Short Form (Animated)

“Lil’ Ruby”

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Motion Picture)

Issa Rae – “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse”

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)

Kyla Pratt – “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder”

Outstanding News and Information Podcast

“Holding Court with Eboni K. Williams”

Outstanding Podcast – Limited Series/Short Form

“Wakanda Forever: The Official Black Panther Podcast”

Outstanding Podcast – Scripted Series

“Yes We Cannabis”

Outstanding Arts, Sports and Entertainment Podcast

“Here’s The Thing”

Outstanding Society and Culture Podcast

“The 85 South Show with Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly and Chico Bean”

Outstanding Lifestyle / Self-Help Podcast

“Black Money Tree”

NAACP Image Award Winners List: Victoria Monét, Chris Brown and ‘The Color Purple’ Nab Early Wins at Virtual Ceremony

The 55th annual NAACP Image Awards got underway on Monday with Victoria Monét and Chris Brown leading the list of early winners.

The three-day virtual Image Awards show is hosted by Khleo Thomas. Night 1 featured presenters Bellah (Hulu’s “Queenie”), Da’Vinchi (Starz’s “BMF”), Danielle Jalade (Disney’s “Saturdays”), Gabrielle Nevaeh (Nickelodeon’s “That Girl Lay Lay”) and Vanessa Simmons (BET+ “Deadly Entanglement”) revealing winners in the recording and literary categories.

Monét had received the most nominations in the recording categories with six nominations, followed closely by Usher who earned five nods, including entertainer of the year. During the virtual ceremony, the “Jaguar II” hitmaker won outstanding new artist and outstanding album — marking her first two NAACP Image Award wins and adding to a trophy case which already boasts three Grammys. Usher won for outstanding male artist, while the female artist prize went to H.E.R. Brown’s wins came from his collaborations with Ciara (“How We Roll”) and Davido & Lojay (“Sensational”).

“The Color Purple,” which dominated the overall nominations with 16, landed its first win, picking up the prize for outstanding soundtrack or compilation album. The musical movie from director Blitz Bazawule reimagines Alice Walker’s classic novel and expands on Steven Spielberg’s 1985 film, as well as the Tony-winning Broadway musical. “The Color Purple” soundtrack includes performances from an all-star cast, including Fantasia, Taraji P. Henson, Halle Bailey, H.E.R., Corey Hawkins, Colman Domingo and Danielle Brooks, who was nominated for an Academy Award on Sunday.

The full list of winners from Night 1 of the virtual Image Awards can be found below:

Outstanding International Song

“Me & U” – Tems

Outstanding Jazz Album

“Brand New Life” – Brandee Younger

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song

“All Yours” – Kierra Sheard feat. Anthony Brown

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album

“Father’s Day” – Kirk Franklin

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional)

“How We Roll” – Ciara feat. Chris Brown

Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary)

“Sensational” – Chris Brown feat. Davido & Lojay

Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album

“The Color Purple – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack” – Various Producers

Outstanding Original Score for TV/Film

“Transformers: Rise of the Beasts” – Jongnic Bontemps

Outstanding Male Artist

“Good Good” – Usher with 21 Savage x Summer Walker

Outstanding Female Artist

“The Journey” – H.E.R.

Outstanding New Artist

“Jaguar II” – Victoria Monét

Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song

“Cobra” – Megan Thee Stallion

Outstanding Album

“Jaguar II” – Victoria Monét

Outstanding Literary Work – Fiction

“Family Lore” – Elizabeth Acevedo

Outstanding Literary Work – Non-Fiction

“The New Brownies’ Book” – Karida L. Brown and Charly Palmer

Outstanding Literary Work – Debut Author

“Rootless” – Krystle Zara Appiah

Outstanding Literary Work – Biography/ Autobiography

“Our Secret Society: Mollie Moon and the Glamour, Money, and Power Behind the Civil Rights Movement” – Dr. Tanisha C. Ford

Outstanding Literary Work – Instructional

“Historically Black Phrases: From ‘I Ain’t One of Your Lil’ Friends’ to ‘Who All Gon’ Be There?’” – Jarrett Hill and Tre’vell Anderson

Outstanding Literary Work – Graphic Novel

“The Talk” – Darrin Bell

Outstanding Literary Work – Poetry

“Suddenly We” – Evie Shockley

Outstanding Literary Work – Children

“CROWNED: Magical Folk and Fairy Tales from the Diaspora” – Kahran Bethencourt

Outstanding Literary Work – Youth/Teens

“Everyone’s Thinking It” – Aleema Omotoni

