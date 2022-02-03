Need an N95 mask? Fred Meyer is giving them away. Here’s where to go

Idahoans in need of extra N95 masks can get them at Fred Meyer stores, according to a Wednesday release from the company.

The Pacific Northwest grocer, which has over 130 stores, has partnered with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to act as an access point for individuals to pick up to three free nonsurgical N95 masks.

“Fred Meyer is grateful for the ongoing role we’re able to play in helping help our associates and customers protect themselves and their communities against COVID-19,” Fred Meyer President Dennis Gibson said in the release.

The offer only applies to Fred Meyer stores with a pharmacy, the release stated.

This comes at a time when the omicron variant is sweeping the nation, including Idaho as the state’s seven-day test positivity rate was almost 39% the week of Jan. 16, the latest data available. Last week, the state reactivated crisis standards of care for much of Southern Idaho. Crisis standards allow hospitals to ration care based on the likelihood of survival. And on Monday, Gov. Brad Little deployed 75 members of the Idaho National Guard to help with staffing shortages.

For vaccinated people, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends wearing a mask indoors in public if the area is experiencing substantial or high transmission. Only 53.2% of Idahoans ages 5 and up have received two COVID-19 vaccine doses, according to the latest data from the state’s health department.

“Wearing a mask and getting vaccinated continue to be the top defense tools in our nation’s fight against COVID-19. I encourage everyone to take advantage of the free nonsurgical N95 masks and make an appointment today to get vaccinated or boosted,” said Dr. Marc Watkins, Kroger’s chief medical officer, in the release. Kroger is Fred Meyer’s parent company.

In the Treasure Valley, there are seven Fred Meyer locations with pharmacies:

5230 W. Franklin Road, Boise

3527 S. Federal Way, Boise

5425 W. Chinden Blvd., Garden City

10751 W. Overland Road, Boise

1850 E. Fairview Ave., Meridian

1400 W. Chinden Blvd., Meridian

50 2nd St. S., Nampa

To find the location closest to you view Fred Meyer’s store locator.