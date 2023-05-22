N2N Connect Berhad's (KLSE:N2N) Dismal Stock Performance Reflects Weak Fundamentals

With its stock down 10% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard N2N Connect Berhad (KLSE:N2N). To decide if this trend could continue, we decided to look at its weak fundamentals as they shape the long-term market trends. Specifically, we decided to study N2N Connect Berhad's ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for N2N Connect Berhad is:

6.6% = RM19m ÷ RM284m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each MYR1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made MYR0.07 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

A Side By Side comparison of N2N Connect Berhad's Earnings Growth And 6.6% ROE

When you first look at it, N2N Connect Berhad's ROE doesn't look that attractive. We then compared the company's ROE to the broader industry and were disappointed to see that the ROE is lower than the industry average of 12%. Accordingly, N2N Connect Berhad's low net income growth of 2.7% over the past five years can possibly be explained by the low ROE amongst other factors.

As a next step, we compared N2N Connect Berhad's net income growth with the industry and were disappointed to see that the company's growth is lower than the industry average growth of 17% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is N2N fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is N2N Connect Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

With a high three-year median payout ratio of 52% (or a retention ratio of 48%), most of N2N Connect Berhad's profits are being paid to shareholders. This definitely contributes to the low earnings growth seen by the company.

Additionally, N2N Connect Berhad has paid dividends over a period of nine years, which means that the company's management is determined to pay dividends even if it means little to no earnings growth.

Summary

Overall, we would be extremely cautious before making any decision on N2N Connect Berhad. Because the company is not reinvesting much into the business, and given the low ROE, it's not surprising to see the lack or absence of growth in its earnings. In brief, we think the company is risky and investors should think twice before making any final judgement on this company. You can see the 2 risks we have identified for N2N Connect Berhad by visiting our risks dashboard for free on our platform here.

