N.Y.C. Restaurateur Recalls Ivana Trump's Recent Visit to His Dining Room: 'She Could Barely Walk'

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 13: Ivana Trump does a television interview at the book launch party and reception for Ivana Trump and Gianluca Mech's "The Italiano Diet" at The Oak Room at the Plaza on June 13, 2018 in New York, New York.

Rebecca Smeyne/Getty Ivana Trump

Just a couple of weeks ago, Giuliano Zuliani noticed that Ivana Trump was not doing her best.

Zuliani owns Primola, an upscale Italian restaurant on the Upper East Side of Manhattan, just a short walk down E. 64th Street from Trump's longtime residence.

Trump is one of a handful of celebrity patrons who had become familiar with Zuliani, often stopping in with friends — but her most recent visit felt different.

"She was in bad shape," Zuliani tells PEOPLE of the last time he saw her, two weeks ago. "She could barely walk."

"She didn't eat her food," he adds, noting that her favorites were the veal scallopine and pasta with tomato sauce. "She took it home with her."

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 29: Ivana Trump attends Cheri Kaufman's Birthday at Kaufman Astoria Studios on November 29, 2018 in the Queens borough of New York City.

Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan/getty

Trump, 73, passed away suddenly on Thursday afternoon, shocking all who knew her.

On Friday, a New York City medical examiner ruled Trump's death accidental, noting blunt force injuries she sustained as her cause of death. She had fallen down the stairs, and was discovered alone and unresponsive when first responders arrived at the scene.

The businesswoman was perhaps most notable for her 15-year marriage to former President Donald Trump from 1977 to 1992, but after their highly publicized divorce, she sought new, independent opportunities — while keeping Donald's last name.

A talented childhood skier and former model, she already had quite the resume. And when she left her executive position at the Trump Organization, she launched her own line of clothing, jewelry and beauty products. She also authored numerous books and dabbled in the magazine industry.

With a hustler mentality and unapologetic way of life, her presence was always known. That's why Zuliani was taken back when, two weeks ago, at Primola, her bold personality was noticeably diminished, for reasons still unknown.

"It was so sad to see her like that," he says. "But even though she wasn't feeling well, she was still very nice and polite to everyone."