N.Y.C Residents Warned to Shelter in Place as Heavy Rain Triggers Life-Threatening Flooding

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams both declared states of emergency Friday

Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty A person riding a scooter through the flooded streets of N.Y.C. on Sept. 29, 2023.

A state of emergency has been declared in New York City and its surrounding areas after heavy rains triggered flash flooding.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams both declared states of emergency Friday as rain continued to fall in the New York City area at an alarming rate. Hochul described it as a "life-threatening rainfall event,” per The New York Times.

No deaths have been reported so far.

Flash flood warnings were issued for portions of New York City, Long Island, Connecticut and the Hudson Valley region through Friday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

Upwards of 6 inches of rain has already fallen in areas throughout the region, with another 1-3 inches possible, per New York City Emergency Management (NYCEM).

A travel advisory has been issued for New York City until 6 a.m. on Saturday, Adams said on X (formerly known as Twitter). At a press conference, the mayor asked all New Yorkers to exercise “heightened alertness and extreme caution” amid the flooding event.

"If you are home, stay home. If you are at work or school, shelter in place for now," Adams said, according to CBS affiliate WCBS-TV. "Some of our subways are flooded, and it's extremely difficult to move around the city."

Michael M. Santiago/Getty A person walking on Caton Avenue in N.Y.C. during the flood on Sept. 29, 2023.

In his message to New Yorkers via X, Adams said the city is working with the MTA “to get things running again.”

The subway system has been “significantly impacted,” he added.



The NYC Ferry was among several services that were temporarily suspended operations due to flooding around midday. Amtrak services were delayed for up to an hour as well.

Travelers on the upper level of the George Washington Bridge to New York were also delayed by up to an hour due to flooding on the northbound side of the Major Deegan Expressway.

The expressway was closed in both directions at 230th Street in the Bronx late Friday morning, but reopened a few hours later, according to NYCEM.

ED JONES/AFP via Getty Cars stranded on FDR Drive in Manhattan on Sept. 29, 2023.

Other roadways, including the FDR Drive in Manhattan, saw serious flooding while at LaGuardia Airport, Terminal A was forced to shut down due to the influx of water. Additionally, mud landslides have been reported “in the hillier terrain of Lower Westchester,” according to the NWS.

As for hockey fans, an NHL preseason game between the New York Islanders and New York Rangers at UBS Arena in Long Island was postponed until Saturday “due to the state of emergency,” the teams said in a joint statement.

Friday now marks the wettest September day on record at JFK Airport, with more than 6 inches of rain falling there by the afternoon, according to the NWS. The previous record was 5.83 inches, set on Sept. 12, 1960.

